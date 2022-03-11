Gabriel Martinelli named in Brazil World Cup squad for first time

Brazil coach Tite called up uncapped Arsenal striker Gabriel Martinelli for the first time on Friday for the last two World Cup qualifying matches at the end of the month.

The squad did not, though, include Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus or fellow striker Roberto Firmino of Liverpool, who may now be at risk of not making the finals in Qatar in November.

Neymar, who did not play in Brazil's last three qualifiers, returned to the squad.

Group leader Brazil, which has already secured a place at the World Cup finals, takes on sixth-place Chile at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March. Five days later, the Seleção will visit Bolivia.

The Brazilian soccer confederation also said on Friday that the team will play five friendlies ahead of the World Cup against as yet unnamed opposition.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Danilo (Juventus), Dani Alves (Barcelona), Alex Telles (Manchester United), Guilherme Arana (Atletico Mineiro), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Éder Militão (Real Madrid), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Fabinho (Liverpool), Fred (Manchester United), Lucas Paquetá (Lyon), Arthur (Juventus), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Richarlison (Everton), Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo (both Real Madrid), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Antony (Ajax), Raphinha (Leeds)

