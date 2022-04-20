Fulham promoted back to the Premier League as English Championship leaders
It is the fifth consecutive season the Cottagers have changed divisions as they were also promoted in 2018 and 2020 before being relegated in their first season back in the top flight.
London: Fulham were promoted back to the Premier League on Tuesday with four games to spare as Aleksandar Mitrovic scored twice in a 3-0 win over Preston at Craven Cottage.
It is the fifth consecutive season the Cottagers have changed divisions as they were also promoted in 2018 and 2020 before being relegated in their first season back in the top flight.
However, in contrast to their need to go via the playoffs two years ago, Marco Silva's men have been the best side in the Championship by a distance this season.
Mitrovic has been the major reason why and the Serb took his tally to an incredible 40 goals in 40 league games this season with a first-half double.
Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho was also on target as Fulham also closed in on sealing the Championship title.
They lead Bournemouth by nine points with five games left for the Cherries to catch them.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Premier League: Tottenham tighten grip on 4th spot after 4-0 thumping of Villa; United, Arsenal slip up
Third-placed Chelsea ended a tough week by hammering Southampton 6-0 while Leeds climbed nine points above the relegation zone with a comfortable 3-0 win at Watford.
Premier League: Wood's penalty helps Newcastle beat Wolves 1-0, move further away from relegation
The New Zealand striker was on target in the 72nd minute, with his second goal for the Magpies since his £25 million ($32 million) January transfer window move from Burnley helping Newcastle move 10 points clear of the relegation zone with seven games to play.
Premier League: Manchester United blown away by Liverpool at Anfield
Liverpool move two points ahead of Manchester City at the top of the table, but still need the English champions to slip up in their remaining seven league games of the season to win the title.