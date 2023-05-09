Artificial intelligence has clearly taken over the internet, giving wings to digital artists as they continue reimagining people and places in the most creative manner possible. While there are already a lot of examples of such realistic and stunning artwork on the internet, artists have recently hopped on to the trend to reimagine our famous Indian cricketers as kids, elderly men, and now as women. An Instagram user named SK MD Abu Sahid shared a series of pictures, showing how our favourite cricketers would look like if their genders were swapped. From Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya to Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh and Rohit Sharma – all have been reimagined as females and we can’t help but say that they indeed look beautiful!

While mentioning that the pictures were created by using the app Midjourney, the user added a caption that read, “AI swipes the gender of Indian Cricketers…”

The user posted as many as 10 AI-generated pictures of star cricketers including the likes of Virat Kohli, Shubham Gill, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Gautam Gambhir, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, and Rishabh Pant. Not just the pictures, the user also gave a twist to their names and renamed the AI versions with female names like Vidya Kohli, Subhadra Gill, Mahi Singh Dhoni, Rohini Sharma, Raveena Jadega, and others.

While the post has already gained over 2,000 likes, it has also amassed reactions from users in the comment section. A user wrote, “Mahi Singh & Gautami are so beautiful”, while another one wrote, “Gautami looks like Sara Ali Khan.”

Prior to this, the same Instagram user also shared AI versions of a few popular Indian cricketers as elderly men. It included Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Ravindra Jadeja.

Notably, the user who calls himself a digital creator on Instagram has shared several AI pictures on his handle that are worth looking at!

