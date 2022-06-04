French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal and Casper Ruud progressed to the Roland Garros final at the expense of an injured Alexander Zverev and Marin Cilic.

Auto refresh feeds

Nadal is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall. Both of those numbers would add to records he already holds. Zverev and Ruud have never won a major tournament. Cilic was the champion at the 2014 US Open

Rafael Nadal will spend his 36th birthday facing No 3 seed Alexander Zverev in the first French Open men’s semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier. No 20 Marin Cilic will play No. 8 Casper Ruud in the second semi-final. There is rain forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof. It might not be a good thing for Nadal though.

It is raining heavily at Roland Garros which means the roof is closed over Court Philippe Chatrier.

Nadal win-loss when he wins the first set at Roland Garros: 99-1 (only defeat vs Djokovic last year)

First set to Rafael Nadal! The 13-time champion saves four set points to take the opener 7-6 (8) in 91 minutes. Rafa comes back from 2-4 down in the first set, 2-6 in the tiebreak. He saved four points and needed six to get the job done.

Rafael Nadal is through to the French Open final after beating Alexander Zverev 7-6, 6-6 (retired) after the German suffered an ankle injury. He went off court in a wheelchair and returned in crutches.

STAT: Casper Ruud on clay in 2020-22: Most match wins (65), most finals (8) and most titles (7)

Marin Cilic breaks the Casper Ruud twice in a row and he's taken the opening set 6-3 in 45 minutes. Cilic making the big points count

Casper Ruud takes the second set 6-4 in 45 minutes and has the match at one set all. Ruud capitalising on a solitary break and then producing the goods to hold serve from 0-40 down

Casper Ruud takes a two sets to one lead over Marin Cilic by winning the third set 6-2 in 45 minutes. He is by far the better player with Cilic missing many balls he was making in the previous two rounds. The set will also grab headlines for a protestor causing disruption with security caught napping

Casper Ruud comes from a set down to beat Marin 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and is into his maiden Grand Slam final. Family and friends in the box rightly celebrate and in tears as Ruud sets up final against Rafael Nadal

Casper Ruud doesn't make the most of two set points and now CIlic has a chance to break after putting the Norwegian under the pump. Cilic goes for broke on the forehand but misses. Back to deuce. Once again, Cilic attacks but the forehand is into the tramlines. He is hitting the ball bigger but missing the thin margins. A body into the serve and the return goes wide. Ruud is two sets to one up!

Casper Ruud takes a two sets to one lead over Marin Cilic by winning the third set 6-2 in 45 minutes. He is by far the better player with Cilic missing many balls he was making in the previous two rounds. The set will also grab headlines for a protestor causing disruption with security caught napping

Wimbledon have released the official entry list for Wimbledon 2022 and Roger Federer, Serena and Venus Williams are not on it. The Russian and Belarusian players are not on it because they're banned. Stan Wawrinka has not used his protected ranking despite playing warm-up events. Dominic Thiem, who is taking some time off, is using it for now. For India, Yuki Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan are alternatives in the men's singles main draw but also make the qualifying list if they don't. Also in that list is Prajnesh Gunneswaran. No Sumit Nagal or Ankita Raina. Bear in mind, these lists can change and evolve depending on variety of factors and wildcards are yet to be announced.

Ruud starts the fourth set by breaking Cilic early (yes again!) and the Croatian will have to play catch up again. It is all Ruud though and the scoreline is not lying. World No 8 Ruud not rushing towards the finishing line but Cilic's errors are rising

Cilic's backhand cross court is into the tramlines and it is 0-30. Now Cilic rushes into the forehand and finds the net. Three break points for Ruud. One saved with Ruud sending the backhand serve return long. Once again Cilic's contact on the forehand is not the cleanest, the body weight not transferring into the shot and the ball hits the net. This is virtually game, set, match to Ruud!

Ruud serving for a place in the final. Starts off with plenty of zip on his forehands and the Cilic lob is put away for a confident smash. Cilic sends a backhand long and it is 30-0. Precise serve on the deuce court, out wide, opens the court up for a forehand winner and it is three match points. Closed out with an ace!

Casper Ruud comes from a set down to beat Marin 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 and is into his maiden Grand Slam final. Family and friends in the box rightly celebrate and in tears as Ruud sets up final against Rafael Nadal

Right then we have our final. On one side will be a 13-time champion and a 14-time finalist Rafael Nadal and on the other a maiden Grand Slam finalist Casper Ruud. It will also be the first meeting between Nadal and Ruud. Fun little anecdote: Ruud moved to the Rafael Nadal Academy in 2018 when he was in mid 100's in the world. Now he's World No 8 and slated to climb to sixth in the world on Monday. Will he do that with a win on Sunday? Before that, we have the women's final tomorrow between Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff where it is similar scenario. Swiatek could win a second French Open title or Gauff her first major. Join us then. Good night!

French Open 2022 Live, Day 13: Rafael Nadal will face No 3 seed Alexander Zverev in one French Open men’s semi-final. No 20 Marin Cilic will play No 8 Casper Ruud in the second semi-final on Court Philippe Chatrier on Friday.

It is Nadal's 36th birthday. There is rain in the forecast, so it is a good thing the stadium has a retractable roof.

Nadal showed up at Roland Garros with his personal doctor because of chronic pain in his left foot.

The Spaniard known as the King of Clay is seeking a 14th French Open trophy and 22nd Grand Slam title overall — both of those numbers would add to records he already holds — and has said repeatedly that he does not know if each match will be his last at the tournament he has dominated for so long.

None of the other three players remaining the men's bracket has participated in a final in Paris. And only Zverev has even been to the semi-final at the clay-court major, losing at that stage a year ago. The 25-year-old German was the runner-up at the 2020 US Open and won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

Cilic, a 33-year-old from Croatia, won the 2014 US Open and is now one of five active players to get to the final-four at least once at each Grand Slam tournament.

Ruud is a 23-year-old from Norway who hadn't been past the fourth round at a Slam until now. The men's final is Sunday.

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.