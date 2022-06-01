French Open 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: The Spaniard beat the World No 1 in four sets to move into yet another Roland Garros semi-final.

Auto refresh feeds

When the draw was made, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal found themselves in the same half. If both won their respective matches, a quarter-final meeting was on. And as it turned out, things have worked out that way despite Felix Auger-Aliassime's best efforts. So, a 59th meeting, most among men in the Open Era, will decide who goes on to face Alexander Zverev in the semi-final of the 2022 French Open.

Nadal takes the opening set 6-2 in 54 minutes and he's pumped! Rightfully so. Nadal holds a 24-5 record in this rivalry when winning the first set including a 7-2 record at Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic levels the match at one set all. Nadal led the second set 3-0 before Djokovic roared back to win four straight games. Nadal, under the pump, with Djokovic missing fewer balls and we're headed to an extended contest. 84 minutes for that second set

Nadal takes the third set 6-2 in 40 minutes and is two sets to one in this quarter-final. Djokovic with a wild forehand that goes well wide and the 13-time champion has turned things around from an errant end to the second set

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to move into the 2022 French Open semi-final where he will face Alexander Zverev. Djokovic saving three match points but unable to make it four.

Interesting insight from Rui Machado, the Portuguese Davis Cup captain who's commentating & just heard Nadal saying he's only have one left. Most likely to be talking about his racquets. Wondering if he (almost unprecedently) changed his tension considering tonight's conditions.

This could make a difference in the end considering it does look like we're going the distance

Both players raising their level as the fourth set nears conclusion. Djokovic and Nadal both hitting the ball and connecting perfectly. Djokovic now serving for the fourth set. Nadal makes it 0-15 with a drop shot. Djokovic brings it to 15-15 with a 191kmph ace, his fifth of the match. Nadal makes it 15-30 with a perfectly placed backhand winner down the line. Yet another handy serve, 189kmph, down the T and it is put away for a forehand winner. Another serve down the T brings up set point. Djokovic nets his backhand and that's a chance gone begging. On deuce, Djokovic with a well placed serve and then went behind Nadal to set up the point and bring up a second set point. And this one is saved as well. Djokovic comes up to the net but the approach isn't good enough and Rafa sends a winner past the Serb. Nadal runs up and finishes the point off with a forehand winner. Break point. Saved! Djokovic with a very brave drop shot and then a two-handed drive volley winner. Djokovic looks to find the sideline with the backhand but sees the ball go wide. Second break point. BREAK! Nadal slaps a forehand winner on a short ball by Djokovic's backhand.

Both players go through their serves with relative ease. And we're headed for the tiebreak. Nadal hasn't won a tiebreak vs Djokovic since 2018.

Djokovic with a missed backhand and Nadal is cruising to the win. 5-1 now for Rafa

Djokovic sends his forehand long as Nadal continues to fight, continues to defend. The Spaniard 4-1 up now

Nadal is taking Djokovic apart. Takes the early minibreak and now has the match on his racquet. Djokovic has the court at his mercy but Nadal stands, waits and the ball comes at him. Plays it for a winner and takes a 3-0 lead

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to move into the 2022 French Open semi-final where he will face Alexander Zverev. Djokovic saving three match points but unable to make it four.

Nadal beats Djokovic in 4 hours 12 minutes to bring their head-to-head to 30-29. Nadal at #RolandGarros : 110-3 pic.twitter.com/BS6n0daeLU #RolandGarros Live: https://t.co/ZfsY1w4aN4

Nadal in the on-court interview: "It was a very tough match. Djokovic is one of the toughest players. To win against Novak is to play your best from start to end. I'm super happy so thank you very much!"

With the loss, Djokovic will not be World No 1 come 13 June and drop to World No 3. If Zverev wins the title, he will be the new top-ranked player. If Zverev doesn't, Medvedev will be the new World No 1

Veronika Kudermetova vs Daria Kasatkina Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune

Paris: Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion's Roland Garros career.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.

The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year's French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.

Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.

Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair's nine meetings in Paris.

Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.

Djokovic has reached the last eight with ease. He has won 22 sets in a row, a run stretching back to his Italian Open triumph in Rome.

While Djokovic, Nadal, Alexander Zverev and slain Carlos Alcaraz battle in the top of the draw, the bottom section has been blown wide open by the fourth-round exits of second-ranked Daniil Medvedev and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up.

As a result, one of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev or 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will make Sunday's final.

(with inputs from AFP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.