French Open Highlights, Day 10: Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic to move into the semis

French Open 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: The Spaniard beat the World No 1 in four sets to move into yet another Roland Garros semi-final.

FP Sports June 01, 2022 05:00:55 IST
French Open 2022, Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal: World No 1 takes on 13-time Roland Garros champion in the quarter-final. AP

Highlights

LIVE NEWS and UPDATES

June 01, 2022 - 05:04 (IST)

Order of play for Day 11:

Veronika Kudermetova vs Daria Kasatkina
Iga Swiatek vs Jessica Pegula
Andrey Rublev vs Marin Cilic
Casper Ruud vs Holger Rune

June 01, 2022 - 04:59 (IST)

Djokovic dethroned as World No 1

With the loss, Djokovic will not be World No 1 come 13 June and drop to World No 3. If Zverev wins the title, he will be the new top-ranked player. If Zverev doesn't, Medvedev will be the new World No 1

June 01, 2022 - 04:58 (IST)

Nadal in the on-court interview: "It was a very tough match. Djokovic is one of the toughest players. To win against Novak is to play your best from start to end. I'm super happy so thank you very much!"

June 01, 2022 - 04:54 (IST)

Nadal now 110-3 at Roland Garros

June 01, 2022 - 04:47 (IST)

Game, set, match Rafael Nadal!

Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (5) to move into the 2022 French Open semi-final where he will face Alexander Zverev. Djokovic saving three match points but unable to make it four. 

June 01, 2022 - 04:41 (IST)

Tiebreak

Nadal is taking Djokovic apart. Takes the early minibreak and now has the match on his racquet. Djokovic has the court at his mercy but Nadal stands, waits and the ball comes at him. Plays it for a winner and takes a 3-0 lead

Djokovic sends his forehand long as Nadal continues to fight, continues to defend. The Spaniard 4-1 up now

Djokovic with a missed backhand and Nadal is cruising to the win. 5-1 now for Rafa

June 01, 2022 - 04:37 (IST)

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 6-6 Nadal (* denotes next server)

Both players go through their serves with relative ease. And we're headed for the tiebreak. Nadal hasn't won a tiebreak vs Djokovic since 2018.

From 2006-2012: Djokovic 2-7 Nadal
From 2013-2022: Djokovic 7-2 Nadal

June 01, 2022 - 04:22 (IST)

Djokovic 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 5-4 *Nadal (* denotes next server)

Both players raising their level as the fourth set nears conclusion. Djokovic and Nadal both hitting the ball and connecting perfectly. Djokovic now serving for the fourth set. Nadal makes it 0-15 with a drop shot. Djokovic brings it to 15-15 with a 191kmph ace, his fifth of the match. Nadal makes it 15-30 with a perfectly placed backhand winner down the line. Yet another handy serve, 189kmph, down the T and it is put away for a forehand winner. Another serve down the T brings up set point. Djokovic nets his backhand and that's a chance gone begging. On deuce, Djokovic with a well placed serve and then went behind Nadal to set up the point and bring up a second set point. And this one is saved as well. Djokovic comes up to the net but the approach isn't good enough and Rafa sends a winner past the Serb. Nadal runs up and finishes the point off with a forehand winner. Break point. Saved! Djokovic with a very brave drop shot and then a two-handed drive volley winner. Djokovic looks to find the sideline with the backhand but sees the ball go wide. Second break point. BREAK! Nadal slaps a forehand winner on a short ball by Djokovic's backhand. 

June 01, 2022 - 04:06 (IST)

This could make a difference in the end considering it does look like we're going the distance

June 01, 2022 - 04:04 (IST)

Djokovic* 2-6, 6-4, 2-6, 4-2 Nadal (* denotes next server)

Paris: Novak Djokovic renews his 16-year rivalry with Rafael Nadal at the French Open on Tuesday with a semi-final spot at stake and where victory for the world number one could end the 13-time champion's Roland Garros career.

Nadal, who turns 36 on Friday, puts his record of 109 wins and just three losses in Paris since his title-winning debut in 2005 on the line against the defending champion.

The Spaniard was taken to five sets for only the third time at the tournament by 21-year-old Felix Auger-Aliassime in the fourth round.

In the immediate aftermath of that victory, Nadal admitted that not only was this year's French Open at stake but possibly his entire playing future.

Overall, Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 since their first career meeting at the 2006 French Open.

Nadal has a 19-8 edge on clay and has won seven of the pair's nine meetings in Paris.

Djokovic, however, came out on top in the semi-finals at Roland Garros in 2021 on his way to a second title.

Djokovic has reached the last eight with ease. He has won 22 sets in a row, a run stretching back to his Italian Open triumph in Rome.

While Djokovic, Nadal, Alexander Zverev and slain Carlos Alcaraz battle in the top of the draw, the bottom section has been blown wide open by the fourth-round exits of second-ranked Daniil Medvedev and number four Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up.

As a result, one of Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Andrey Rublev or 2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic will make Sunday's final.

(with inputs from AFP)

Updated Date: June 01, 2022 05:11:05 IST

