FP Sports June 04, 2022 20:30:47 IST
French Open 2022 Women's Final Highlights: Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to win title

French Open 2022 Live: Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff in the Roland Garros final. AP

June 04, 2022 - 20:33 (IST)

Men's final tomorrow

Will Sunday follow on from Saturday? Will Iga Swiatek have double reason to celebrate when her idol Rafael Nadal faces Casper Ruud in the men's final. Swiatek has already said she would be watching on (no surprise!) and rooting for Rafa. Nadal is gunning for a 14th French Open and Ruud is into his maiden major final - like Gauff was today. Join us tomorrow to see how things pan. Until then, goodbye!

June 04, 2022 - 20:23 (IST)

How to make tennis relatable to the young audience? This way.

June 04, 2022 - 20:17 (IST)

Hah! No tiramisu this time!

June 04, 2022 - 20:16 (IST)

THIRTY FIVE-ZERO!

June 04, 2022 - 20:12 (IST)

Iga Swiatek is the 2022 French Open champion!

Swiatek in tears as the Polish national anthem plays. "I want to thank my team. Oh my god! Without you I wouldn't be here. I'm glad every piece is coming together. Thank you for the full support, no matter what, all the time. Also to my dad! I wouldn't be in the world without you. My sister who is at home. Everyone who is in the box. Thank you! Two years ago this was something amazing. This time I've worked hard, did everything to get here. Thank you to the fans for coming. All the Polish flags! Good to have you all here. Thank you tournament direction, FFT, it is always a pleasure to come back, there is extra motivation" She then forgets names of her sponsors. "I still have lot to learn!"

"To Ukraine, stay strong. The world is still there. (crowd applauds) Since my first speech in Doha, I thought situation will get better. But its still there.... I hope to be back next year!"

June 04, 2022 - 20:05 (IST)

Coco Gauff in tears. "Hopefully we can play more finals and I can get a game off you one of these days. I'm sorry to my team I wasn't able to get it done today. Thank you for always supporting me. It means a lot that you were cheering me on even when I wasn't playing well. Thank you!"

June 04, 2022 - 19:59 (IST)

Swiatek thanking her team for the effort

June 04, 2022 - 19:57 (IST)

Lovely embrace at the net

June 04, 2022 - 19:56 (IST)

Alexa, define perfection!

June 04, 2022 - 19:55 (IST)

IGA SWIATEK IS THE FRENCH OPEN CHAMPION!

Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to be crowned the French Open champion. She repeats her achievement from 2020 to win a second Grand Slam title. By winning today, she equals Venus Williams with 35 straight matches won - longest run in the 21st century.

Paris: Coco Gauff, an 18-year-old from Florida who is ranked No 23, will participate in her first Grand Slam final against 2020 French Open champion Iga Swiatek, who is ranked No 1 and has won her past 34 matches and her last five tournaments.

If Swiatek beats Gauff, she will equal a 35-match run by Venus Williams in 2000 for the longest unbeaten streak this century.

Gauff and Swiatek have played each other twice before. Both matches were won by Swiatek in straight sets — last year on clay in Rome and this year on a hard court in Miami.

Swiatek, who turned 21 on Tuesday, is the only Polish tennis player to win a Grand Slam singles trophy.

Updated Date: June 04, 2022 20:35:42 IST

