Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open women’s final Saturday to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.

Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Swiatek has now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season.

She has emerged as a dominant figure in tennis, with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams out of action for nearly a year and three-time major champ Ash Barty announcing in March she would retire at age 25 and relinquish the No. 1 ranking.

That allowed Swiatek to move up to the top of the WTA and she’s shown she is a deserving resident there. Her last loss came in February to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Twitterati was all praise for Swiatek following her triumph. Here are some reactions:

Wooow! What a number one we have! Congrats Iga @iga_swiatek ! — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 4, 2022

New WTA rankings: 1. Iga Swiatek 8631

2. Anett Kontaveit 4325. Swiatek has nearly two times as many points as the #2. Pure dominance. — Tumaini Carayol (@tumcarayol) June 4, 2022

these gauff tears are a reminder that beyond everything, the success, adulation, fame, money, these are still just young kids finding their feet in the world as people...sport can be incredibly rewarding but also incredibly brutal..#RolandGarros — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) June 4, 2022

World number #1 Iga Swiatek wins her 2nd Grand Slam title at 21yo, beating 18yo Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the #RolandGarros final. -- 35 consecutive wins, ties Venus Williams with the best streak in the 2000s -- 9-0 in finals (18-0 in sets...) It's just incredible. pic.twitter.com/301NvOI66D — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 4, 2022

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek defeats first-time Grand Slam finalist Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 to win #RolandGarros for the second time in her career. Six titles in the last six tournaments played by the Pole, who's dominating tennis like no other these days. So impressive. — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) June 4, 2022

