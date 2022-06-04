Sports

French Open 2022: 'The Boss', Twitterati all praise as Iga Swiatek clinches second Roland Garros title

Twitterati was all praise for Iga Swiatek following her French Open 2022 title triumph. Check out some reactions.

FP Sports June 04, 2022 20:33:05 IST
Poland's Iga Swiatek poses with the French Open Winners' trophy after beating Coco Gauff. AP

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat 18-year-old American Coco Gauff 6-1, 6-3 in the French Open women’s final Saturday to collect her second title at Roland Garros and stretch her winning streak to 35 matches.

Swiatek’s unbeaten run equals one by Venus Williams in 2000 as the longest this century.

Swiatek has now won her past six tournaments and is 42-3 this season.

She has emerged as a dominant figure in tennis, with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams out of action for nearly a year and three-time major champ Ash Barty announcing in March she would retire at age 25 and relinquish the No. 1 ranking.

That allowed Swiatek to move up to the top of the WTA and she’s shown she is a deserving resident there. Her last loss came in February to 2017 Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko.

Twitterati was all praise for Swiatek following her triumph. Here are some reactions:

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: June 04, 2022 20:33:05 IST

