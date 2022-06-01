Rafael Nadal improved his win-loss in Paris to 110-3 at Roland Garros. Two of those losses came against Djokovic, including in last year’s semifinals.

Paris: Rafael Nadal has beaten Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4) in a monumental match in the quarterfinals to move a step closer to his 14th championship at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament and 22nd major trophy overall.

The match began a little past 9 p.m. Tuesday night and concluded more than four hours later, after 1 a.m.

Nadal ended the top-seeded Djokovic’s bid for a second consecutive title at the French Open. He also made sure Djokovic remains behind him in the Slam count with 20.

This showdown was the 59th of their careers, more than any other two men have played each other in the Open era. Nadal narrowed Djokovic’s lead to 30-29.

We take a look at the important numbers after Nadal's triumph:

# Nadal cut down on his gap with Djokovic in their head-to-head at 29-30 after the contest on Tuesday

# The updated head-to-head stands at: 8-2 (at Roland Garros), 20-8 (on clay), 11-7 (at Grand Slams)

# Nadal improved to 15-1 in Roland Garros quarter-finals. The only loss coming at Djokovic's hands in 2015

# Nadal is now 23-19 vs a World No 1 player. It is also positive at Roland Garros: 8-2

[5] @RafaelNadal advances to his record-extending 15th #RolandGarros SF with a 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) win in 4h, 12m over [1] #Djokovic. #Nadal improves to 110-3 @rolandgarros with 2nd straight 4-hour+ victory and 20th on clay over Djokovic. Next: 6-3 H2H (4-1 on clay) vs #Zverev. — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) May 31, 2022

# Nadal also improved his win-loss record at the French Open to 110-3. The three losses being Robin Soderling (2009) and Djokovic (2015, 2021)

# Nadal is into a Grand Slam semi-final for a 37th time - trails Djokovic (42) and Roger Federer (46). The Spaniard has the most semi-final appearances at Roland Garros (15) ahead of Djokovic (11) and Federer (8)

# Djokovic's nine match winning streak and run of 22 straight sets won came to a close. Also drawing to a close was Djokovic's 11-match unbeaten run at Roland Garros which matched his previous best in Paris (2016-17)

# With the loss, Djokovic will not be World No 1 come 13 June. If Alexander Zverev wins the title, he will be the new top-ranked player. If Zverev doesn't, Daniil Medvedev will be the new World No 1.

# Djokovic is now 11-5 in French Open quarter-finals having reached at least this stage for a 13th straight year

# Nadal won the opening set 6-2. Yet again, the player that won the first set went on to win the match. The winner of the opening set has gone on to win 51 of their previous 59 matches, including 15 of their last 16.

# In 8 of their previous 10 Roland Garros meetings (and 14 of their previous 18 in Grand Slam events), the winner of the opening set went on to win the match

# Djokovic had come into it with a positive record of having saved 14 of 17 break points, but faced 17 against Nadal alone, saving 10. The Spaniard saved eight of the 12 break points he faced in the quarter-final.

# Nadal, Federer or Djokovic have made it to the semifinals in 70 of the past 71 Grand Slams. The only missing was 2020 US Open when Nadal and Federer were missing and Djokovic was defaulted.

(with inputs from AP)

