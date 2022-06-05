RafaelNadal passed fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros men’s singles champion in history. Gimeno set the record 50 years ago

Paris: Rafael Nadal beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned.

Nadal won the last 11 games after trailing 3-1 in the second set.

Nadal’s victory Sunday came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.

The Spaniard’s first triumph here came in 2005 at age 19. No man or woman ever has won the singles trophy at any major event more than his 14 in Paris.

And no man has won more Grand Slam titles than Nadal.

He now is two ahead of rivals Roger Federer, who hasn’t played in almost a year after a series of knee operations, and Novak Djokovic, who missed the Australian Open in January because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and lost to Nadal at Roland Garros.

More stats after Nadal's historic win in Paris on Sunday:

# Nadal passed fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros men’s singles champion in history. Gimeno set the record 50 years ago

# Nadal is 14-0 with the Coupe des Mousquetaires on the line. His 14 Roland Garros titles are the most won by any man at a single Grand Slam event in history, followed by Novak Djokovic’s nine at the Australian Open and Roger Federer’s eight at Wimbledon

By the Numbers: @RafaelNadal at #RolandGarros

2,184-1,116 in games (.662)

335-34 in sets (.908)

112-3 in matches (.974)

90 straight-set wins

74 of 74 opponents defeated

39-match win streak ('10-15)

38-set win streak ('16-18)

24 sets won & 0 sets lost 6-0

7-1 on birthday (3 June) — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 5, 2022

# Nadal has swept the Australian Open and Roland Garros in the same year for the first time and equal his lowest ranking as a Grand Slam champion. He was also No. 5 at 2005 Roland Garros and the 2022 Australian Open

MOST SINGLES TITLES

Jimmy Connors, 109

Roger Federer, 103

Ivan Lendl, 94

Rafael Nadal, 92

Novak Djokovic, 87 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 5, 2022

# Nadal is the third player to earn four Top-10 wins at a Grand Slam event since the ATP Rankings began in 1973 (also Mats Wilander at 1982 Roland Garros, Federer at 2017 Australian Open)

Overall sets lost during @RafaelNadal's 14 title runs @rolandgarros

0 -- 2008, 2010, 2017, 2020

1 -- 2007, 2012, 2018

2 -- 2014, 2019

3 -- 2005, 2006, 2011, 2022

4 -- 2013 — ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) June 5, 2022

# Nadal's stats at Roland Garros: 14 titles, 112-3 win-loss record, 90 of 112 matches won in straight sets, 24 bagels (6-0) handed out

With French Open title, Rafael Nadal moves into the second position in all-time career earnings: 1. Novak Djokovic, $156,543,933 2. Rafael Nadal, $130,695,772 3. Roger Federer, $130,594,339 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 5, 2022

# Nadal won his maiden French Open (2005), 2011 and now 2022 all on 5 June

# Nadal has now won the most clay court titles among men (63) ahead of Guillermo Vilas, Thomas Muster

(with inputs from The Associated Press)

