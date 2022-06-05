Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador became Central America's first Grand Slam champion on Saturday when he teamed with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the French Open men's doubles title.

Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador became Central America's first Grand Slam champion on Saturday when he teamed with Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands to win the French Open men's doubles title.

The 12th seeds saved three match points in defeating Ivan Dodig of Croatia and Austin Krajicek of the United States 6-7 (4/7), 7-6 (7/5), 6-3 in a little over three hours.

The 40-year-old Rojer is the oldest Grand Slam men's doubles champion in the Open era. He won the 2017 US Open title with Horia Tecau.

Junior titles

Lucie Havlickova and Gabriel Debru have won the French Open junior singles titles.

The 17-year-old Havlickova is the second Czech player in a row to be the female junior champion at Roland Garros. She beat Solana Sierra of Argentina 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday.

The 16-year-old Debru, who is French, defeated Gilles Arnaud Bailly of Belgium 7-6 (5), 6-3 for the boys' title.

Debru joins 2021 winner Luca van Assche to give the host country consecutive French Open boys’ singles champions for the first time since 1974-75.

With agencies inputs

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.