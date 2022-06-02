French Open 2022: Coco Gauff will face Iga Swiatek in the women's final after they beat Martina Trevisan and Daria Kasatkina respectively in the semi-finals of Roland Garros in Paris.

Auto refresh feeds

In the second semi-final, 18-year-old American Coco Gauff will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek faces 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina in the first of the women's semifinal matches scheduled for Day 12 at Roland Garros in Paris. Swiatek is on a 33-match winning streak, the longest on the women’s tour since Serena Williams won 34 straight in 2013. The 21-year-old Polish player won the 2020 French Open. Kasatkina has never reached a final at a Grand Slam tournament.

Iga Swiatek closes the first set 6-2 in 35 minutes. The World No 1 had taken a 2-0 lead before having her lead cut out. She then breaks Daria Kasatkina twice and is now one set away from the final

World No 1 Iga Swiatek is into the French Open final. She beats Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in 64 minutes to make it 34 straight matches won. Gets the job done with an ace out wide! The 2020 French Open champion is once again into the final at Roland Garros

Now to the second semi-final featuring Italy's Martina Trevisan and USA's Coco Gauff - both first-time semi-finalists at Roland Garros. Gauff is the fifth female teenager to make the semis before turning 19 joining Kim Clijsters, Justine Henin, Nicole Vaidisova and Amanda Anisimova. 59th ranked Trevisan has not gone past the second round of any other slam

Coco Gauff takes the opening set 6-3 and she's one set away from a maiden Grand Slam final. Trevisan sending the ball long and the American has handled the disturbances and disruptions well to coast through to take the opener

Coco Gauff beats Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in 88 minutes to move into the French Open final. Gauff winning 9 of the last 10 games to set up a final against Iga Swiatek. She is the youngest finalist at Roland Garros since 2001 (Kim Clijsters)

Coco Gauff takes the opening set 6-3 and she's one set away from a maiden Grand Slam final. Trevisan sending the ball long and the American has handled the disturbances and disruptions well to coast through to take the opener

Trevisan with heavy strapping on her right thigh earlier in the set. She's struggling with her movement and an errant forehand gives Gauff a break point. It is saved! Trevisan goes cross on the forehand and the defensive lob from Coco goes long. Crowd trying to cheer the Italian player on! Gauff chipping in, putting pressure, prolonging points and closes the point out at the net with a volley winner to bring the game back to deuce. Double fault gives Gauff another chance to break. The Italian player struggling to jump and get off on the serve. But she's fighting, not giving up at all! Gauff had the opportunity to get the break but didn't get the contact on the forehand and then a volley before Trevisan smacked a winner of her own. On deuce, a 13-shot rally ends with Trevisan lofting her hands in the air. The unseeded player doing exceptionally well to get to a drop shot and then pushing it for a winner. Trevisan saves a second break point with a backhand winner, into the corner, and going behind Gauff. This game going past the 13 minute mark. Uh oh! Double fault and a third break point for Gauff now. BREAK! 14 minutes later, Gauff gets the job done. She slaps a backhand winner and a hapless Trevisan can only see the ball run away and hit the back of the court. Is that job done?

Gauff consolidates the break to go double break up. She holds to love and this match is going one way on the American's serve. How much does Martina have left?

Gauff capitalising on the purchase from her groundstrokes to keep Trevisan serving. Plenty of bounce on her forehands, lots of spin and she has the Italian pegged back and working for long. Now a backhand winner, deep into the court, brings the game back to deuce. Gauff creates an 11th break point of the match with Trevisan's forehand hitting the net. Trevisan approaches the net but the reply to a low Gauff ball is tame. The American runs forward and forces an error. BREAK!

Coco Gauff beats Martina Trevisan 6-3, 6-1 in 88 minutes to move into the French Open final. Gauff winning 9 of the last 10 games to set up a final against Iga Swiatek. She is the youngest finalist at Roland Garros since 2001 (Kim Clijsters)

3 - Cori #Gauff is the third youngest Grand Slam finalist in 2000s, only older than Maria #Sharapova in #Wimbledon 2004 and Kim #Clijsters at the #RolandGarros 2001. Inheritance. #RolandGarros2022 @WTA @WTA_insider pic.twitter.com/gIbow7JB9u

"I think I'm a little bit in shock right now... I have no words to describe how I feel." "Yeah it's a Grand Slam final but there are so many things going on in the world, especially in the U.S. ... it's not important to stress over a tennis match." -- Coco Guaff on court

Just four years ago, Swiatek & Gauff were in the juniors draw of #RolandGarros . Swiatek lost in the SF to McNally, while Gauff went on to win the whole thing. Now, they're into the women's final. Just insane.

So the women's final is set. On one side is World No 1 Iga Swiatek, on a 34-match unbeaten run, and on the other is Coco Gauff who is yet to drop a set this tournament. One will end on Saturday. Before that, the men's semi-finals are tomorrow. First up: Zverev vs Nadal and then Cilic vs Ruud. Join us tomorrow!

French Open 2022: American teenager Coco Gauff will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy in the second semi-final on Day 12 at Roland Garros.

The 18-year-old Gauff is seeded 18th at the French Open, where she lost in the quarters a year ago. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.

The other women’s semifinal, and first on Thursday, features top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland against 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.

Swiatek has won her past 33 matches, the longest streak on the women's tour since Serena Williams put together a 34-match run in 2013. Swiatek is the only member among the four remaining women who has ever been this far at any Grand Slam tournament. She won the 2020 French Open and then lost in the semis at the Australian Open this January.

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.