French Open 2022: American teenager Coco Gauff will try to reach her first Grand Slam final when she faces Martina Trevisan of Italy in the second semi-final on Day 12 at Roland Garros.
The 18-year-old Gauff is seeded 18th at the French Open, where she lost in the quarters a year ago. The 28-year-old Trevisan is ranked 59th.
The other women’s semifinal, and first on Thursday, features top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland against 20th-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia.
Swiatek has won her past 33 matches, the longest streak on the women's tour since Serena Williams put together a 34-match run in 2013. Swiatek is the only member among the four remaining women who has ever been this far at any Grand Slam tournament. She won the 2020 French Open and then lost in the semis at the Australian Open this January.
