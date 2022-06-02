French Open 2022: Ena Shibahara, Wesley Koolhof win mixed doubles title
The second-seeded pair of Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof won the mixed doubles title at the French Open by defeating Ulrikke Eikeri and Joran Vliegen 7-6 (5), 6-2.
Shibahara and Koolhof trailed 5-2 in the first-set tiebreaker before winning the next five points. They dominated the second set, winning 10 straight points at one point en route to a 4-1 lead on Court Philippe Chatrier.
Shibahara, a native Californian who plays for Japan, served out the match and clinched the championship with an ace. It's the first Grand Slam title for Shibahara and Koolhof, who is from the Netherlands.
