Here are all the live streaming details about Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Alexander Zverev and Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Franch Open semi-finals matches.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal know there's something special about the two of them meeting in the French Open semi-finals — even if they'd prefer, of course, for it to happen a round later.

“Each time we face each other, there’s that extra tension and expectations,” the top-seeded Djokovic said. “Just vibes are different walking on the court with him.”

The third-seeded Nadal's take?

“In some way," he said, "we are practicing, we are living the sport, for these moments.”

Whatever the quality of play might be between Nadal and Djokovic in Paris on Friday — their semi-final will follow the one between No 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No 6 Alexander Zverev of Germany — the numbers associated with the matchup are overwhelming.

Nadal is two wins away from his 21st Grand Slam title, which would break the men's mark he currently shares with Roger Federer.

Djokovic is trying to get to No 19, which would leave him just one behind his rivals.

Nadal is 105-2 at Roland Garros — Djokovic is responsible for one of those defeats, in the 2015 quarter-finals; Robin Soderling the other — and eyeing a 14th championship at the clay-court major.

Djokovic won La Coupe des Mousquetaires in 2016 and could join Rod Laver and Roy Emerson as the only men to win each of the four Grand Slam tournaments twice.

It is their 58th showdown, more than between any other two men in the Open era, which dates to 1968; Djokovic leads 29-28.

Tsitsipas vs Zverev offers a glimpse of what the future of men's tennis could be.

Both are all-court, all-surface players who are 6-foot-4 (1.93 meters) or taller. And both have now become regulars in the latter stages of majors.

Here are the live streaming details about the semi-final matches:

When is the men's semi-finals of the French Open 2021?

The semi-finals will get underway on Friday, 11 June. Tsitsipas will face Zverev first and then Djokovic vs Nadal will take place.

At what time will the matches take place?

French Open men's singles semi-final between Tsitsipas and Zverev will start at 6.30 PM IST followed by Nadal vs Djokovic. Both matches will be played at the Phillipe Chatrier court in Paris.

Where can I watch the French Open semi-finals on TV?

The French Open men's semi-finals matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Select.

Where can I live stream the 2021 French Open semi-finals online?

The semi-finals can be streamed online on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also follow the live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from AP