French Open 2021: Follow live score and updates from the men's semi-finals featuring Alexander Zverev vs Stefanos Tsitsipas and Novak Djokovic vs Rafael Nadal.

Auto refresh feeds

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the French Open where our focus will be on the men's semi-finals. The order of play:

Tsitsipas gets the first point with a big ace, but relinquishes the second after hitting a backhand slice into the net. He forces Zverev wide with his serve on the third point, and Zverev can't make the return. A good rally follows on the next point, but Tsitsipas ends it with another unforced error. 30-30. Zverev hits a shot wide. 40-30 and setpoint. Oof, Tsitsipas misses what should have been a pretty straightforward forehand. 40-40. Loose shot from Zverev. Tsitsipas has his second serve point. He converts it after an error from Zverev! Tsitsipas takes the first set in 37 minutes!

Ace from Tsitsipas. There's a great rally for the second point, which Tsitsipas tries to end with a drop shot, but it doesn't have enough on it to clear the net. Oh lovely work from Tsitsipas! He tries to draw Zverev to the net with a dropshot, and then lobs the ball over the German's header. Zverev tries a tweener to recover, but he's hardly Roger Federer. A point apiece and it's 40-30. A gorgeous rally follows in which Zverev pulls off a miraculous recovery by defending a smash from Tsitsipas, and it's brought to an end after Zverev messes up a backhand. Tsitsipas holds, and Zverev will now serve to stay in this first set.

New balls and Zverev gets the first point of the game with a forehand winner from close to the net. He follows that up with an ace. Mistake from Tsitsipas, who sends a forehand shot flying past Zverev at the net and past the baseline as well. 40-0. Tsitsipas fights back with a wonderful return, 40-15. Doube fault from Zverev, 40-30. Zverev's next first serve is on point though, and Tsitsipas can't return. Tsitsipas will now serve for the first set.

Tsitsipas gets the first point with a big ace, but relinquishes the second after hitting a backhand slice into the net. He forces Zverev wide with his serve on the third point, and Zverev can't make the return. A good rally follows on the next point, but Tsitsipas ends it with another unforced error. 30-30. Zverev hits a shot wide. 40-30 and setpoint. Oof, Tsitsipas misses what should have been a pretty straightforward forehand. 40-40. Loose shot from Zverev. Tsitsipas has his second serve point. He converts it after an error from Zverev! Tsitsipas takes the first set in 37 minutes!

What can Zverev do to recover from here? He did seem to be growing into the game a little, so this set might be a different story altogether from the first. Zverev gets two quick-fire points and then lands a perfect ace out wide. He finishes with a volley and holds serve to love!

Great combo of a serve out wide and then a forehand down the line from Tsitsipas to get the first point. Tsitsipas then completely miscues a forehand and he sends the ball flying straight up off the frame of the racquet. He tries to catch out Zverev with a drop shot, but the big German is really fast, and he reaches in time to send a volley past Tsitsipas. 15-30. Zverev makes an unforced error, 30-30. He wins back-to-back points though, he's got the break!

Zverev starts off by serve and volleying and the approach is good but the volley is into the net. That was good height to take but not a good volley. An ace and forehand winner bring the game to 30-30 after an errant shot. Both players have won 34 points at this stage. Tsitsipas' serve return goes wide and he is not happy. Missing quite a few today and not getting the cleanest of contacts. Now Tsitsipas puts the pressure on Zverev's backhand to find the pass and he fails. Great serve on deuce, out wide and Tsitsipas is unable to get it back. Luck gets the game for Sascha! Backhand hits the net and trickles over.

A comfortable hold for Stefanos Tsitsipas to get on the scoreboard in this set. Dropping just the one point and on to Sascha now.

An errant game from Zverev once again. Two backhand errors and it is handing the opportunity to Tsitsipas. Still 30-30. A game earlier Zverev got the luck of the net and now he gets unlucky. The pass looked to be going in after a great rallty but it topples into the tramlines this time. Break point for Tsitsipas. Zverev slowing the pace down and Stefanos nets his forehand. Big serve from Zverev and he looks to find the sideline with the forehand but misses. His error count continues to grow. But can Stefanos capitalise? Yes he does. An error on the backhand this time and Tsitsipas has the BREAK back!

Quick service hold for Stefanos Tsitsipas. Lovely start to the game with both players pushed side-to-side, producing lovely angles before Tsitsipas dinks the ball to the side of Zverev at the net.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal clash for the 58th time on Friday on the same court where they first met 15 years ago with a place in the French Open final at stake.

It is tennis's greatest modern rivalry between two men who have harvested 38 Grand Slam titles and 72 Masters between them.

Djokovic has spent more weeks at world number one than any other player while 13-time French Open winner Nadal has not been out of the top 10 in 16 years.

Nadal will start Friday's semi-final as favourite, buoyed by his record of 105 wins and just two losses in his Roland Garros career.

The 35-year-old also has the edge over Djokovic on clay with a 19-7 career lead and 7-1 in Paris.

Djokovic hasn't beaten Nadal on the surface since Rome in 2016.

This match-up overshadows Friday's other semi-final between Greek fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas and sixth-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany.

They have met seven times but just once on clay in Madrid in 2019 when Tsitsipas triumphed.

The 22-year-old Tsitsipas is in his third successive semi-final at the Slams and took Djokovic to five sets in the last four at Roland Garros in 2020.

He arrived in Paris with clay court titles this year in Monte Carlo and Lyon and had a match point to beat Nadal in the Barcelona final.

Zverev is in his first semi-final at Roland Garros having almost fallen at the first hurdle against 152nd-ranked compatriot Oscar Otte.

(inputs from AFP)