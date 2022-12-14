FIFA World Cup semi-final Live: France vs Morocco
Morocco's dream run at the FIFA World Cup is down to their mean defence, who doesn't like to concede. But do they have the strength to stop the France goal machine Kylian Mbappe, who requires a goal tonight to take his goal tally to six as the undisputed leader in the golden boot race.
Played 5️⃣— JioCinema (@JioCinema) December 14, 2022
Goals 5️⃣
Assists 2️⃣
Enjoy @KMbappe's best moments from #Qatar2022 so far 🙌
Watch the @PSG_English & @FrenchTeam star in #FRAMAR from 12:30 am, LIVE on #JioCinema & #Sports18 📺📲#FIFAWorldCup #WorldsGreatestShow #FIFAWConJioCinema #FIFAWConSports18 pic.twitter.com/W6IxEbnmIF