FP Sports December 14, 2022 23:09:50 IST
France vs Morocco LIVE SCORE: Line-ups are out! No Rabiot and Upamecano in France's Staring XI

France's Kylian Mbappe hits the ball during a training session in Doha, Qatar, Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 on the eve of their World Cup semifinal football match against Morocco. AP

Dec 15, 2022 - 00:08 (IST)

Morocco's dream run at the FIFA World Cup is down to their mean defence, who doesn't like to concede. But do they have the strength to stop the France goal machine Kylian Mbappe, who requires a goal tonight to take his goal tally to six as the undisputed leader in the golden boot race.

Dec 14, 2022 - 23:50 (IST)

Line-ups are out! Didier Deschamps makes two changes to their playing XI with centre back Ibrahim Konate replaces Dayot Upamecano in like-for-like changes. A similar change was in the midfield with Adrien Rabiot being dropped for Youssouf Fofana. The changes are not surprising as both Rabiot and Upamecano were reported to be down with illness ahead of the semis.

Dec 14, 2022 - 23:35 (IST)

That's one duel worth a watch! The sheer pace that Kylian Mbappe generates on the left flank require someone as quick as Achraf Hakimi in right back position to nullify. But at the biggest stage when it matters the most, who will come good in this battle?

Dec 14, 2022 - 23:24 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second FIFA World Cup semi-finals that sees defending champions France take on the sole remaining dark horses of the tournament in Morocco, who carry the baton for both the Arab and African worlds. France are overwhelming favourites with joint top-scorer of the tournament Kylian Mbappe leading the charge. However, Morocco are no pushover, and handing exit tickets to Spain and Portugal earlier pay testimony to that. Read further below for a full preview.

France vs Morocco preview: Morocco’s history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test.

Africa’s first World Cup semifinalist will play defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé, the leader of a new wave of football superstars coming out of an era dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

The match has cultural and political connotations because Morocco was under French rule from 1912-56 and the outcome is far from a foregone conclusion.

Morocco have exceeded all expectations in Qatar by beating second-ranked Belgium in the group stage and then eliminating European powerhouses Spain and Portugal in the knockout phase to reach the semifinals.

No African or Arab nation has ever gotten this far before.

Updated Date: December 14, 2022 23:52:22 IST

