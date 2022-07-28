He enjoyed the best part of his career with Red Bull, becoming the youngest F1 title champion in 2010. He also won 13 races in a single season, the most by any individual.

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel has announced that he will step down after the current season ends. The Aston Martin racer made the announcement just ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, scheduled for this weekend.

Vettel, who holds the third spot on the all-time list of Grand Prix winners with 53 wins, issued a statement. "The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it; at the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.”

The 35-year-old German racer began his career in 2007 as a test driver for BMW Sauber in the United States Grand Prix. He enjoyed the best part of his career with Red Bull, becoming the youngest F1 title champion in 2010. He also won 13 races in a single season, the most by any individual. Vettel is also the racer with the fourth most pole positions (57) and third most podium finishes (122).

As the world of F1 racing is left saddened by the news of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, here are five of the best moments in his 15-year-long career:

Italian Grand Prix 2008:

Vettel was only 21 when he achieved his first ever pole position. Behind the wheel for Toro Rosso, Red Bull’s sister team, the German racer beat McLaren's Heikki Kovalainen and former teammate Mark Webber. The race demonstrated just how talented Vettel was and how far he would progress.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2010:

Vettel created history at the Abu Dhabi GP after becoming the world champion at the age of 23. The German racer was 15 points shy of Fernando Alonso at the start of the high-stakes competition but managed to leave everyone behind on the track.

Malaysian Grand Prix 2013:

The event saw its fair share of drama with Vettel clashing with teammate Mark Webber at the Sepang International Circuit. While Red Bull had plans to keep Webber in P1 and Vettel trailing in P2, the German driver refused to be second to his teammate and defied orders to snatch victory from the Australian. The event proved his ruthlessness in chasing victory.

Indian Grand Prix 2013:

Vettel was the star once again in this race. With nine consecutive wins in a single season, the German was unstoppable. His elation in winning at the Buddh International Circuit was visible when he followed it up with a few donuts. With the win, he bagged his fourth successive world championship.

Watch:

British Grand Prix 2018:

The German racer had mixed results in his time with Ferrari, but this win remains special. Few expected him to win on the Silverstone circuit. Vettel made a late pass and caught Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes by surprise. He then raced ahead of Lewis Hamilton to reach the finish line.

Vettel is at the 14th position this season with 15 points to his name while his team Aston Martin are on the ninth spot with 19 points.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.