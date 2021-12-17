Four more Real Madrid players test positive for COVID-19, tally rises to six
Real Madrid players Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin and an assistant coach have joined its group infected by COVI|D-19, the Spanish club said on Thursday.
Madrid: Real Madrid players Gareth Bale, Marco Asensio, Rodrygo, Andriy Lunin and an assistant coach have joined its group infected by a coronavirus outbreak, the Spanish club said on Thursday.
The club’s announcement came a day after it said Luka Modric and Marcelo tested positive.
The assistant coach infected was Davide Ancelotti, son of head coach Carlo Ancelotti.
Madrid leads the Spanish league. It plays Cádiz on Sunday and three days later faces Athletic Bilbao before the winter break.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Premier League: Tottenham's Brighton clash postponed after Covid-19 outbreak
Tottenham asked Premier League chiefs to postpone this weekend's trip to the Amex Stadium as well and their request was granted on Thursday.
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Haas driver Nikita Mazepin tests positive for COVID-19, to miss race
"Nikita is physically well, having been asymptomatic, but he will now self-isolate and adhere to the guidelines of the relevant public health authorities," Haas said in a statement.
LaLiga: Real Madrid ease past Real Sociedad after Barcelona, Atletico beaten
Barcelona stay seventh, now a hefty 16 points behind Real Madrid, while Atletico drop to fourth, six points in front of Barca, but 10 points off the top.