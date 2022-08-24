Russian Grand Prix was to be held in Sochi this year before moving to St. Petersburg in 2023.

Formula One has no plans to return to Russia, CEO Stefano Domenicali told German news outlet Sport Bild.

A day after Russia invaded Ukraine, Formula 1 had announced “it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.” A week later, Formula One terminated its contract with promoters of the Russian Grand Prix. This came after the FIA announced that the reason for cancelling the event was because of “force majeure.”

Russian Grand Prix was to be held in Sochi this year before moving to St. Petersburg in 2023. But that won't be happening, says Domenicali.

“I’ve always believed that you should never say never. But in this case, I can promise for sure—we will no longer negotiate with them," he told Sport Bild.

“There will be no more racing in Russia.”

In wake of the race being cancelled, the Russian Grand Prix promoter expects a refund from Formula 1.

“This debt exists, it is confirmed and our position on it is unchanged,” Alexey Titov, CEO of ANO Rosgonki, said. “We expect a refund regardless of the current position of Formula One Management in relation to holding races in the Russian Federation."

"The current situation in world sports is extremely politicised. It is necessary to take Domenicali's words here with this in mind. What he said has a pronounced political connotation that has nothing to do with the real spirit of sports."

“The future of our relations today is really unclear. We will take Domenicali’s position into account in our further work.”

As per United Nations Human Rights report, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has officially claimed more than 5,500 civilian casualties and injured nearly 8,000 as of 22 August.

