Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain GP with COVID-19, Nico Hulkenberg to replace him
Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season, but he competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers.
Sakhir, Bahrain: Sebastian Vettel will miss the season-opening Formula One race in Bahrain after testing positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, the Aston Martin team said Thursday.
The 34-year-old German will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session for the Bahrain GP on Friday.
