Sports

Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain GP with COVID-19, Nico Hulkenberg to replace him

Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season, but he competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers.

The Associated Press March 17, 2022 15:57:07 IST
Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel out of Bahrain GP with COVID-19, Nico Hulkenberg to replace him

Representational image. AP File Photo

Sakhir, Bahrain: Sebastian Vettel will miss the season-opening Formula One race in Bahrain after testing positive for the coronavirus and will be replaced by Nico Hulkenberg, the Aston Martin team said Thursday.

Hulkenberg lost his seat in F1 at the end of the 2019 season, but he competed in two races in 2020 as a replacement for other drivers.

The 34-year-old German will drive the AMR22 in the first practice session for the Bahrain GP on Friday.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 17, 2022 15:57:07 IST

TAGS:

also read

India records 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020
India

India records 4,362 new COVID-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

The death toll has climbed to 5,15,102 with 66 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Formula 1: Max Verstappen relishing more 'fun times' after signing new contract with Red Bull
Sports

Formula 1: Max Verstappen relishing more 'fun times' after signing new contract with Red Bull

The 24-year-old Dutch driver beat Lewis Hamilton in a last-lap sprint at the final race of the season in Abu Dhabi to claim his first world title.

Formula 1: Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull in bumper deal
Sports

Formula 1: Max Verstappen commits future to Red Bull in bumper deal

The deal, reportedly worth up to £40million ($54 million) per season, will keep the Dutch driver with the team until the end of 2028.