Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton would make a 'super team' at Mercedes, believes ex-F1 chief Bernie Ecclestone

Former Formula 1 chief Bernie Ecclestone has said that Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton would make a “super team” at Mercedes if he ends up there and it might prove beneficial for the sport.

"Obviously. I’d like to see him against Lewis Hamilton, I think that would be good for Formula 1, good for the sport, good for the people watching,” Ecclestone was quoted as saying in an interview.

He also said that both get along with each other without any problems. “It would make a super, super team,” he added.

Vettel, a four-time World Champion, is leaving Ferrari at the end of the year. “This is a decision taken jointly by ourselves and Sebastian, one which both parties feel is for the best,” said Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto.

Vettel had confirmed the news and said that financial matters have played no part in the decision.

While there is no concrete announcement as to where Vettel might join next, there have been speculations about his move to Mercedes.

Mercedes' Toto Wolff has, however, admitted that signing Vettel is unlikely, reported GrandPrix247.

When questioned about Vettel's failure to copy his compatriot Michael Schumacher’s success at Ferrari, Ecclestone suggested that a lack of leadership at Scuderia Ferrari was partially to blame, F1i.com reported.

He explained, “Michael’s situation with Ferrari was a little bit different because I once said to him, ‘who’s running the team?’ He said ‘I am’. That’s probably the truth why they’re so successful.”

Carlos Sainz has been announced as Vettel's replacement at Ferrari while Daniel Ricciardo is slated to join McLaren in 2021 from rivals Renault.