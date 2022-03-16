Sports

Formula 1: FIA change rules to avoid repeat of 2021 Abu Dhabi final race drama

In order to ensure that there won't be a repeat, and after a discussion with the teams, the FIA has amended the relevant rule, which now specifies that all lapped cars must be waved past the leader if it is considered safe to do so.

The Associated Press March 16, 2022 17:18:16 IST
Formula 1: FIA change rules to avoid repeat of 2021 Abu Dhabi final race drama

Representational image. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Paris: Formula One introduced new safety car rules to prevent a repeat of the drama surrounding the title deciding 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Race director Michael Masi, who was replaced last month, changed the procedure in the closing laps at Yas Marina in a move that allowed Red Bull's Max Verstappen to overtake Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton and win his first Formula One World Championship.

In order to ensure that there won't be a repeat, and after a discussion with the teams, the FIA has amended the relevant rule, which now specifies that all lapped cars must be waved past the leader if it is considered safe to do so.

A full report into the Abu Dhabi race is expected to be published during this weekend's opening Grand Prix in Bahrain.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 16, 2022 17:18:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

Drive to Survive: Who are the winners and losers from season 4 of Netflix’s Formula 1 series?
Entertainment

Drive to Survive: Who are the winners and losers from season 4 of Netflix’s Formula 1 series?

This fourth edition of the show, now seemingly a fixture on the F1 calendar mainly to lure in the Americans, is largely tame

Formula 1 2022: George Russell's turn to show Mercedes boss what he can do on track
Sports

Formula 1 2022: George Russell's turn to show Mercedes boss what he can do on track

Eight years after emailing Toto Wolff as an audacious teen keen to showcase his driving talent, Russell has a chance to show the head of the Mercedes F1 team exactly what he can do on the track.

Formula 1: Russian driver Nikita Mazepin 'very disappointed' by Haas decision to drop him
Sports

Formula 1: Russian driver Nikita Mazepin 'very disappointed' by Haas decision to drop him

Mazepin said he was 'very disappointed' at being dropped by Haas on Saturday due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and hinted he might take action over 'this unilateral step.'