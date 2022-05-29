Formula 1 2022: Red Bull's Sergio Perez wins rain-interrupted Monaco Grand Prix
Perez, the first Mexican to win at the iconic circuit, claimed his third career win ahead of Carlos Sainz for Ferrari.
Monaco: Sergio Perez won a rain-disrupted Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday as pole-sitter Charles Leclerc suffered another dose of ill luck on his home circuit.
Perez, the first Mexican to win at the iconic circuit, claimed his third career win ahead of Carlos Sainz for Ferrari.
Perez's Red Bull teammate Max Verstappen took third to extend his lead in the world championship over Leclerc, fourth after a bungled pit stop strategy.
A deluge caused chaos and an hour delay to the start but Perez kept his cool for a "dream" victory after his crash in qualifying 24 hours earlier.
"Checo you have won Monaco, what a brilliant drive," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner told him over the team radio.
World champion Verstappen extended his lead over Leclerc to nine points in the drivers' title battle.
Leclerc was furious at seeing a winning hand collapse after losing time on one of the many pit stops.
"No words. We can not do that" he told his team.
Formula One returns for the eighth round of the championship in Azerbaijan on 12 June.
