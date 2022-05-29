Formula 1 2022: Monaco Grand Prix start delayed due to rain
Officials announced the scheduled 1300GMT start was delayed with the formation lap setting off at 1316 behind a safety car.
Monte Carlo: Rain has played havoc with the start of Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix, with teams scrambling to change tyres to cope with the drenched street circuit.
Officials announced the scheduled 1300GMT start was delayed with the formation lap setting off at 1316 behind a safety car.
But with pole sitter Charles Leclerc reporting on the team radio "it's raining like crazy" race officials took the decision to suspend the lap with a red flag.
With Leclerc and the rest of the grid taking refuge from the deluge back in the pits officials will wait till conditions ease before a 10 minute warning to repeat the entire start procedure.
We have a red flag 🚩
The drivers return to the pit lane #MonacoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/N0CzK2L7cu
— Formula 1 (@F1) May 29, 2022
Cars were equipped with extreme wet tyres with the iconic circuit rendered dangerously slippery after practice and qualifying in dry conditions on Friday and Saturday.
Leclerc is on pole for his home race with his Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz joining him on the front row.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Formula 1: Charles Leclerc completes 'double top' for Ferrari in Monaco Grand Prix practice
Charles Leclerc clocked a best lap in one minute and 12.656 seconds to outpace his teammate Carlos Sainz Jr. by just 0.044 seconds
Formula 1: Leclerc takes 'special' pole in home Monaco Grand Prix after Perez crashes
Charles Leclerc topped the times to take pole position for Ferrari at his home Monaco Grand Prix after Red Bull's Sergio Perez crashed on his final flying lap in a dramatic qualifying session.
Formula 1: Charles Leclerc hoping for 'clean race' after clinching pole in Monaco Grand Prix
After the qualifying, the thrilled Monegasque driver explained that he's finally looking to finish — and win — his home race on Sunday