Unlike before when a negative COVID-19 test was enough to gain access to the paddock, the F1 had confirmed new coronavirus measures ahead of the 2022 season. The new measures meant every individual was to be vaccinated in line with their country of residence.

Nico Rosberg, a former Formula 1 world champion, was on Friday banned from the F1 paddock after failing to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a report in telegraph.co.uk said.

Nico Rosberg had beaten Lewis Hamilton to win the 2016 World Championships, and had announced his retirement from F1 five days later. He now works as a pundit for broadcasters Sky Sports.

According to the PA news agency, Rosberg’s spokesperson said that the former Mercedes driver did not need any vaccination on the recommendation of his doctor.

"Nico Rosberg recovered from a coronavirus infection and currently holds a recovery certificate. He has his antibody levels tested regularly and, on the recommendation of his doctor, does not currently need any vaccinations,”the spokesperson had said.

"In addition, he continues to comply with all necessary hygiene and precautionary measures. He continues to fulfil his duties as a commentator for Sky,” added the spokesperson.

The Telegraph report added that Rosberg worked remotely as a Sky Sports pundit during the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola in April. The fomer racer lives in Monaco and had worked for Sky from the harbourside, which is just metres from the entrance to the paddock during the Monaco GP in late May. This move was even questioned, as to why Nico was not working alongside his other Sky Sports F1 colleagues.

The drivers, media, team members among all travelling F1 personnel are required to get vaccinated to get access to the paddock.

As a result of his ban, Rosberg remains absent from the Sky Sports lineup for the upcoming weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen leads the drivers’ championship standings, while his team continues to dominate the Constructors’ championship as well, with 235 points.

