Former women's footballer of year Ada Hegerberg back in Norway squad after 5 years
Hegerberg, 26, has not played international football since the 2017 European Championship.
Oslo: Former women's world footballer of the year Ada Hegerberg said Thursday she was returning to the Norway squad after refusing to play for the national team for nearly five years.
Hegerberg, 26, has not played international football since the 2017 European Championship.
She fell out with the Norwegian federation because the women's team were paid lower bonuses than the men's team.
"I am happy to be able to return to the team today and to begin a new chapter," Hegerberg, who plays for French club Lyon, said in a statement.
"I like football and I want to play football. I took a decision in 2017 that I don't regret. But I have had a lot of time to reflect in the last two years on many aspects of my life."
She was the first ever women's Ballon d'Or winner in 2018.
Hegerberg, who has scored 38 goals in 66 games for Norway, will join up with the squad to prepare for 2023 World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Poland.
She will also be available for the 2022 European Championship in England in July.
