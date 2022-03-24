Sports

Former women's footballer of year Ada Hegerberg back in Norway squad after 5 years

Hegerberg, 26, has not played international football since the 2017 European Championship.

Agence France-Presse March 24, 2022 16:28:54 IST
Former women's footballer of year Ada Hegerberg back in Norway squad after 5 years

File image of Ada Hegerberg. Reuters

Oslo: Former women's world footballer of the year Ada Hegerberg said Thursday she was returning to the Norway squad after refusing to play for the national team for nearly five years.

Hegerberg, 26, has not played international football since the 2017 European Championship.

She fell out with the Norwegian federation because the women's team were paid lower bonuses than the men's team.

"I am happy to be able to return to the team today and to begin a new chapter," Hegerberg, who plays for French club Lyon, said in a statement.

"I like football and I want to play football. I took a decision in 2017 that I don't regret. But I have had a lot of time to reflect in the last two years on many aspects of my life."

She was the first ever women's Ballon d'Or winner in 2018.

Hegerberg, who has scored 38 goals in 66 games for Norway, will join up with the squad to prepare for 2023 World Cup qualifiers against Kosovo and Poland.

She will also be available for the 2022 European Championship in England in July.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 24, 2022 16:28:54 IST

TAGS:

also read

LaLiga: Ferran Torres scores twice as Barcelona thrash Osasuna, Sevilla slip again
Sports

LaLiga: Ferran Torres scores twice as Barcelona thrash Osasuna, Sevilla slip again

A fourth consecutive league victory lifts Barca back up to third in the table, now only five points behind Sevilla and with a game in hand

India head coach Igor Stimac expects his players to carry a 'brave attitude' against Bahrain
Sports

India head coach Igor Stimac expects his players to carry a 'brave attitude' against Bahrain

Sunil Chhetri has been ruled out of the two friendlies due to an injury, but coach Stimac thinks it is the best time for the younger ones to prove themselves.

Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest
Sports

Christian Eriksen returns to Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest

The 30-year-old, who has been fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator, has been selected to play in Denmark's friendlies against the Netherlands on 26 March in Amsterdam and against Serbia on 29 March in Copenhagen, the association said.