Former kickboxer Andrew Tate held in Romania for human trafficking
two Romanians also detained, allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into 'pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material' online
Bucharest: Former professional kickboxer and controversial online personality Andrew Tate has been detained in Romania for alleged human trafficking, rape, and setting up an organised criminal group, prosecutors said.
British citizen Tate and his brother Tristan were expected to appear in court in Bucharest on Friday, with a proposal to keep them in pre-trial detention for 30 days.
“At the beginning of 2021, (the) four suspects formed an organised criminal group with a view to committing the crime of human trafficking on the territory of Romania, but also other countries,” said prosecutors from Romania’s organised crime and terrorism investigations directorate (DIICOT) in a statement dated Thursday.
The brothers, and two Romanians also detained, allegedly trafficked, recruited and exploited women by coercing them into “pornographic acts with a view to producing and disseminating such material” online.
So far six victims have been identified who have been sexually exploited by the suspects.
Several locations were raided across Romania as part of the investigation launched in April.
Andrew Tate appeared on the Big Brother television show in 2016, but was removed after a video emerged showing him attacking a woman.
Tate, who moved to Romania several years ago with Tristan, has been banned from many social media platforms for misogynistic remarks, but was allowed back on Twitter after Elon Musk bought the company.
On Wednesday, Tate got into an argument with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on Twitter after he tweeted that he owned cars which were producing “enormous emissions”.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India to host first ever World Table Tennis series event next year in Goa
The top tier WTT Star Contender Goa 2023, has been scheduled from February 27 to March 5.
New TTFI body announces five domestic events for delayed 2022-23 season
The TTFI's suspension in February due to administrative issues had delayed the start of the 2022-23 season.
Amazon is planning to launch a new app dedicated to streaming sports and other sports-based content
Amazon’s new app will not only live stream some of the most popular sports, but it will also feature a ton of other shows. Amazon has rights to stream some Premier League matches, and a few baseball tournaments and is trying to get for F1, FE and a few cricket league tournaments.