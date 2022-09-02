A day after stepping down as the IOA treasurer, it has been revealed that Panday was accused of 'inappropriate behaviour' by a woman driver during the Commonwealth Games last month

Kolkata: A day after stepping down as the Indian Olympic Association treasurer, Anandeshwar Panday found himself in further mess. It has come to light that the official was accused of ‘inappropriate behaviour’ by a woman driver during the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham last month.

Panday, who serves as an executive member of the Handball Federation of India, has been in the news for quite some time for all the wrong reasons. He has been accused of sexual assault by a female handball player from UP.

In a letter accessed by Firstpost, Ashwin Lokare, CWG’s Head of Games Family Services, wrote to Anil Khanna, IOA acting president, and revealed that Panday’s T2 transport privileges were revoked. It was done after he allegedly made a volunteer female driver uncomfortable.

“As a consequence of the inappropriate nature of Mr Anandeshwar Panday’s behaviour which made the volunteer driver feel uncomfortable and left her in an awkward situation, Birmingham, 2022 has made the decision to revoke his T2 transport privilege for the remainder of the games,” read the letter dated 5 August 2022.

Lokare’s letter also mentioned that the he met with Khanna and had made him aware of the incident. Khanna had apologised on Panday’s behalf and spoke of the matter with the IOA treasurer.

“We recognised that you have spoken to Mr Panday about his behaviour and apologised on his behalf. We also appreciate you taking the effort to address our concerns,” read the letter.

Panday is facing charges of sexual assault in Rajasthan as an FIR was lodged by Mahila Police Station in Bhiwadi on 28 August on the complaint of a national-level handball player.

As per the FIR, the handball player from UP, who also serves as a constable in the Border Armed Forces, accused the senior official of misbehaving with her on the pretext of her selection to the national team.

The incident took place on 26 March when the victim was urged by her coach to meet Panday in his office at KD Singh Babu Stadium in Lucknow. The complainant said during this uncomfortable meeting in Panday’s office, the senior official suggested an intimate relationship between the two for the next two years.

“I went to Pandey’s office, where he called me to the front office where he himself lives. When I went to that office, I got scared, because there were bottles of liquor kept on the table,” read the FIR quoting the player, dated 28 August. “When I was going back, Pandey closed the door as soon as he came and said that I have made many girls international. I will also make you international. You have to have physical relationship with me for 2 years [sic].”

The FIR further states that the complainant refused the offer after which Panday tried to force himself on her by grabbing her.

“On my refusal, he grabbed my hand and pulled it towards him, after that he started stroking my body and forcing my hand on my jersey too and he started taking off my jersey, due to which my jersey also got torn and I couldn’t yell due to fear. Somehow I got rid of him and said that you are of my father’s age. You should be ashamed [sic],” read the FIR.

Following her attempt to flee from Panday’s clutches, the official threatened to hurt her career by using his influential position.

“After saying this I started going back, then (he started) threatening me and said, ‘you do not know my strength right now, I will destroy your entire sports career. When you can’t play from anywhere,'” it read.

The complainant further added that she informed higher authorities at the federation of the incident soon after.

Firstpost tried to contact Panday for his comment on the matter but a response is awaited.

