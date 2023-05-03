Cristiano Ronaldo had a torrid year and a half at Manchester United in his second spell before a surprising move to Saudi Arabia in January. At Al Nassr, the Portuguese legend signed a bumper contract, which nearly doubled his annual playing salary to an estimated $75 million.

Middle Eastern money brought about the launch of the LIV Golf tour to rival the PGA Tour and besides the lawsuits, it also resulted in players jumping ship.

The impact of the money in the Gulf could lure Ronaldo’s rival Lionel Messi as well with a rumoured move to Saudi Arabia. It came at a cost for the Argentine skipper, though, with a two week suspension at his current club (PSG).

Paris Saint-Germain, which also features France national team captain Kylian Mbappe, have their own connection with the region courtesy an ownership group being a subsidiary of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.

Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe round off the top three in Forbes’ world’s highest-paid athletes list announced.

Ronaldo signed a deal until 2025 with Al Nassr and pocketed $136 million, as per Forbes. As per media reports, his contract is estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros ($219.98 million).

Messi, next on the list, takes home a combined $130 million while club teammate Mbappe – youngest on the list at 24 – earned $120 million for the third spot.

Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA legend LeBron James ($119.5 million) and boxer Canelo Alvarez ($110 million) round off the top-five.

Two of the LIV Golf players make the top-10 as well. Former World No 10 Dustin Johnson (sixth, worth $107 million) made the biggest jump. He wasn’t even in the top-50 highest paid athletes in 2022. The other golfer in the top-10 is Phil Mickelson (seventh with $106 million).

Four-times NBA champion Stephen Curry ($100.4 million) and Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant ($89.1 million) are the other two basketball players on the top-10 list at eighth and tenth respectively.

The ninth spot is held by now-retired tennis player Roger Federer. The Swiss earned $95.1 million.

Forbes said the on-field earnings figures include prize money, salaries and bonuses earned in the last year while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, licensing income and cash returns from their respective businesses.

Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $136 million

2. Lionel Messi – $130 million

3. Kylian Mbappe – $120 million

4. LeBron James – $119.5 million

5. Canelo Alvarez – $110 million

6. Dustin Johnson – $107 million

7. Phil Mickelson – $106 million

8. Stephen Curry – $100.4 million

9. Roger Federer – $95.1 million

10. Kevin Durant – $89.1 million

