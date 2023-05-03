Cristiano Ronaldo tops Forbes' highest-paid athletes list in 2023
Cristiano Ronaldo's $136 million earnings is an all-time high for a footballer, says Forbes.
Cristiano Ronaldo had a torrid year and a half at Manchester United in his second spell before a surprising move to Saudi Arabia in January. At Al Nassr, the Portuguese legend signed a bumper contract, which nearly doubled his annual playing salary to an estimated $75 million.
Middle Eastern money brought about the launch of the LIV Golf tour to rival the PGA Tour and besides the lawsuits, it also resulted in players jumping ship.
The impact of the money in the Gulf could lure Ronaldo’s rival Lionel Messi as well with a rumoured move to Saudi Arabia. It came at a cost for the Argentine skipper, though, with a two week suspension at his current club (PSG).
Related Articles
Paris Saint-Germain, which also features France national team captain Kylian Mbappe, have their own connection with the region courtesy an ownership group being a subsidiary of Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund.
Ronaldo, Messi and Mbappe round off the top three in Forbes’ world’s highest-paid athletes list announced.
Ronaldo signed a deal until 2025 with Al Nassr and pocketed $136 million, as per Forbes. As per media reports, his contract is estimated to be worth more than 200 million euros ($219.98 million).
Messi, next on the list, takes home a combined $130 million while club teammate Mbappe – youngest on the list at 24 – earned $120 million for the third spot.
Los Angeles Lakers player and NBA legend LeBron James ($119.5 million) and boxer Canelo Alvarez ($110 million) round off the top-five.
Two of the LIV Golf players make the top-10 as well. Former World No 10 Dustin Johnson (sixth, worth $107 million) made the biggest jump. He wasn’t even in the top-50 highest paid athletes in 2022. The other golfer in the top-10 is Phil Mickelson (seventh with $106 million).
Four-times NBA champion Stephen Curry ($100.4 million) and Phoenix Suns’ Kevin Durant ($89.1 million) are the other two basketball players on the top-10 list at eighth and tenth respectively.
The ninth spot is held by now-retired tennis player Roger Federer. The Swiss earned $95.1 million.
Forbes said the on-field earnings figures include prize money, salaries and bonuses earned in the last year while off-field earnings are an estimate of sponsorship deals, appearance fees, licensing income and cash returns from their respective businesses.
Forbes Highest-Paid Athletes in 2023
1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $136 million
2. Lionel Messi – $130 million
3. Kylian Mbappe – $120 million
4. LeBron James – $119.5 million
5. Canelo Alvarez – $110 million
6. Dustin Johnson – $107 million
7. Phil Mickelson – $106 million
8. Stephen Curry – $100.4 million
9. Roger Federer – $95.1 million
10. Kevin Durant – $89.1 million
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Watch: Ronaldo headlocks Gustavo Cuellar in Al-Nassr vs Al-Hilal match
During a match in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo could be seen getting hold of Gustavo Cuellar and dragging him to the ground with the help of a headlock.
Lionel Messi faces PSG suspension over unsanctioned Saudi Arabia trip
The disciplinary measures make the prospect of Messi staying in the French capital after his two-year deal expires at the end of this season even more remote.
Lionel Messi ‘could not’ currently rejoin Barcelona: LaLiga boss
Messi, 35, is expected to leave PSG at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou, with Barca striker Robert Lewandowski saying he hopes to play with him next term.