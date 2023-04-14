All India Football Federation (AIFF) president Kalyan Chaubey made a number of major announcements on Friday, including one that India’s women’s footballers would get minimum salary of Rs 3.2 lakh, per annum. Chaubey was speaking during the AIFF’s Executive Committee Meeting in New Delhi on Friday.

Chaubey termed the development as a landmark day for football.

“Its a landmark day for football. I strongly believe the decision taken today will positively impact future of Indian football and provide improved economic opportunities to our girls to take up the sport professionally,” said Chaubey.

The day we have been waiting for. #AiffExCo chaired by President Kalyan Chaubey is underway. Watch this space for updates as we will announce the decisions at the press conference today evening.#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/xL70DCzY69 — Indian Football Team (@IndianFootball) April 14, 2023

The AIFF also announced a major revamp of the Indian Women’s League.

“Having arrived at this decision, the Executive committee of the AIFF, which met at the Football House on Friday, April 14, 2023, also stressed its goal to further strengthen Women’s Football in India by rapidly expanding the Hero IWL in the coming seasons,” the AIFF said in a press release.

“While the 2024-25 season will have 10 teams in the top division followed by two other divisions, the 2025-26 season will have a four-tier league with the last tier being the state leagues across the country,” added the release.

“This was a landmark Executive Committee meeting, where crucial decisions were taken that would directly impact the future of football in India and take it in a direction that was elaborated by the Strategic Roadmap, Vision 2047,” said Chaubey.

“We have, collectively, as a team, deliberated on various challenges, gaps and have come up with projects and initiatives that will impact the future of Women’s Football, in a way that has not happened in India in the past,” he added.

