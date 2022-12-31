After weeks of speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo has joined Al Nassr in a blockbuster deal that is believed to be worth over €200 million. The deal, a landmark moment for football in the Middle East, has seen Ronaldo sign a three-year contract until June 2025.

The club made the announcement on social media where the five-time Ballon d’Or winner held up the team jersey. The post was labelled as “history in the making.”

“This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves,” the club wrote.

The move also gives Ronaldo a massive pay hike in what could be the final contract of his career. Media reports have said he could be earning up to $200 million a year at Al Nassr.

In a statement, Ronaldo said he was “eager to experience a new football league in a different country.”

“I am fortunate that I have won everything I set out to win in European football and feel now that this is the right moment to share my experience in Asia,” the 37-year-old added.

Who are Al Nassr?

Al Nassr are a football club based in Saudi Arabia and one of the most successful in the country. Based in Riyadh, it was established in 1955 and have won the domestic league nine times.

Nicknamed Al Alami (The International Club), their other successes are six King’s Cups, three Crown Prince’s Cups, three Federation Cups and two Saudi Super Cups.

Their biggest titles have been the Asian Cup Winners’ Cup and the Asian Super Cup — which they won in 1998 to complete a double.

Al Nassr play their home games at 25,000 capacity Mrsool Park — it was formerly called the King Saud University Stadium. The same venue hosted two high-profile boxing bouts featuring Anthony Joshua, the Spanish Super Cup and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Ronaldo is not the first big name to join Al Nassr. Bulgarian legend Hristo Stoichkov joined Al Nassr in 1998 on a two-match deal helping them to the the Asian Cup Winners Cup. For those two games, he earned $200,000.

Who owns Al Nassr?

The club was founded by Zeid Bin Mutlag in 1955 and went professional five years later. In 1960, Abdul Rahman bin Saud Al Saud became the head of Al Nassr.

The club has a presidential system and is administered by Saudi Arabian princes and sheikhs. Masli Al-Muamr is the current president, having been installed in this role in 2017.

Who is the manager of Al Nassr?

Al Nassr is currently being managed by Frenchman Rudi Garcia who played for Les Bleus. He notably represented Lille and Cean during his professional playing career.

As a manager, his journey has been via Saint-Etienne, Lille, AS Roma, Marseille, Lyon and then Al Nassr since June.

In Saudi Arabia, he’s managed for 11 games and led Al Nassr to eight wins while suffering one defeat with two games ending in draws.

How are Al Nassr doing this season?

Al Nassr finished third last season in the league. They were knocked out of the domestic cup competition and the AFC Champions League by Al Hilal.

This season, Al Nassr occupy second spot in the league, just behind Al-Shabab.

Who are the big names in Al Nassr’s squad?

Al Nassr’s forward line is led by Cameroon striker Vincent Aboubakar who joined in 2021. Aboubakar’s previous stints have been with Porto, Besiktas and Valenciennes.

Other notable names in the squad are Brazilian defensive midfielder Luiz Gustavo and former Arsenal keeper David Ospina.

