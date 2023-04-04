New Delhi: Former France star Emmanuel Petit has criticised PSG fans for booing Lionel Messi ahead of the Lyon match. On Sunday, Messi was jeered by fans as the PSG squad was announced for the game against Lyon at the Parc des Princes.

Petit reacted strongly to the crowd on RMC Sport, saying, ”The whistles at Messi are an insult to football. Get out of that club now, Leo. It’s not a football club, but a pre-retirement club, even if you’re 20 years old. No player has ever progressed at PSG, that’s not It’s Messi’s fault.”

The Argentine forward, who recently completed 100 goals for his country and is out of contract this summer, has come under fire for what is seen as a lack of effort from one of the best players in the world.

Messi was whistled again by the “small team” supporters in France. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/Br8GNabePb — All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) April 2, 2023

In 2023, PSG has lost eight of their 18 games in all competitions. It’s the most defeats in a calendar year since Qatari investors took over the club more than a decade ago with the goal of making it one of Europe’s most successful. Despite hundreds of millions of euros invested, the project has thus far failed.

Despite impressive numbers, Messi, who joined PSG in August 2021, has embodied the team’s flaws. After failing to adjust to the French league — Messi scored only six league goals in his first 26 games — the seven-time Golden Ball winner has improved this season as he built an efficient understanding with star striker Kylian Mbappe.

Messi, 35, has scored 13 goals and provided 13 assists in 24 league matches.

PSG is still eager for the Champions League trophy after exiting Europe’s top tournament in the round of 16 against Bayern Munich. And it is now in danger of losing its domestic dominance. The setback to Lyon came after a 2-0 loss to Rennes before the international break. PSG’s lead over Lens and Marseille has been trimmed to six points after two consecutive defeats, with nine games remaining.

