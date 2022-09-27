Luis Figo and a diverse team of football stars from the Middle East, Europe and Latin America, Mastercard has set a new Guinness World Record for the Highest Altitude Game of Football on a Parabolic Flight.

The first-ever football game of its kind was played in zero gravity at a height of 20,230 feet (6166.1 metres), taking the game to a frontier never previously reached by any sport.

On 20 August, the two four-player teams engaged in an extraordinary game, said Mastercard in a statement.

Apart from Portuguese legend Figo, seven players were chosen to be a part of the historic journey. An official adjudicator from Guinness World Records presented the record, which was later confirmed by two witnesses.

In the video, Figo skillfully dribbled the ball around a 75 square metre football field that had been specifically put up within the aeroplane.

Ever seen zero-gravity football before? ️ Mastercard hosted a record-breaking match featuring football legend Luis Figo ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/EYi4FlN8tY — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) September 26, 2022



Figo, a member of Team Red, went back to his golden days with a bicycle kick goal while hovering in the air. Naturally, the former Portugal captain was ecstatic with his success.

Figo appeared in 127 games for Portugal. Having played for some of the top clubs in Europe, such as Sporting Club, Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Inter Milan, Figo expressed his excitement for the first-ever zero-gravity match, stating that it was an opportunity for some daring football fans to elevate the game to an unimaginable height.

“Global unity and cross-cultural understanding are fostered via football. I have played in stadiums where the electric atmosphere ignites emotions that cut across cultures and nationalities. This was exactly the same experience I had playing this beautiful game at 20,000 feet above the ground with a group of fearless football fans who were taking their passion for the sport to greater levels,” the Real Madrid icon said.

