Long-range screamers are not unusual in football and yet they are feast to the eyes. What is also not unusual is ball going from one box to the other. What is unusual, however, is the ball beating the goalkeeper on the line.

One such rarity happened when Cobresal’s Leandro Requena, during a club game against Colo Colo on 19 March . Following the magnificent strike, Requena is now awaiting his inclusion into the Guinness Book of World Records for scoring the longest-range goal in history.

As revealed by TNT Sports Chile, the Chilean Premier League’s official broadcaster, the goal kick covered a distance of 101 metres, which is yet to be ratified by the GWR officials.

⚽⚪🟠 El primer gol arco a arco del #CampeonatoBetsson Así fue la anotación de Leandro Requena desde su propia puerta y que dejó a Brayan Cortés quieto, provocando el error del portero albo en el #CSLvsCCxTNTSports. pic.twitter.com/HDL2K22QnS — TNT Sports Chile (@TNTSportsCL) March 18, 2023

The bizarre event transpired in the 77th minute when Cobresal were leading by two goals. From a goal kick, Leandro Requena hurriedly launched a powerful long ball, perhaps in a bid to initiate a counterattack. The casual attempt, however, went on to baffle Colo Colo keeper Brayan Cortes, who was well outside the penalty box.

The ball sailed over Cortes’ head and made its way into the net. The Colo Colo custodian chased it till the end but failed. After realising his blunder, Cortes gave apologetic gestures towards his teammates, while the Cobresal side broke into emphatic celebrations.

With Raquena enjoying the moment of his career, Cobresal took a three-goal lead in the home fixture.

After the match, Leandro Requena’s boss Jual Silva confirmed that his goal will be sent for the Guinness World Records review, a CNN report stated. The current record for the longest goal is held by Tom King, who shook the net with a 96.01-meter strike during a 2021 match between Newport County and Cheltenham Town in England’s fourth tier.

Speaking about his dreamy feat to Radio Bio Bio, Raquena said that the higher altitude Cobresal’s home ground (almost 2,400 meters above sea level) made it possible.

“We are now waiting for what is needed to verify what the distance really was. Silva told me that the ANFP (Chilean Football Federation) asked him to check the measurements of the field, which is 150 meters and a bit. If so, since the area is five meters, it would be logically over 100,” the Argentine international further explained, as quoted by CNN. Moreover, Raquena believed that the goal will take Chilean football to another level in the international circuit.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.