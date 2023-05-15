Barcelona players were chased off the pitch by angry Espanyol fans as they celebrated their first LaLiga triumph since 2019. Manager Xavi Hernandez said it was hard to “control” the team’s emotions after winning their 27th league.

In the Derbi Barceloni, the Catalan giants thrashed Espanyol 4-2 at the RCDE Stadium in Cornella and remained on the pitch to celebrate after the final whistle. Soon after, around 100 Espanyol fans invaded the pitch to rush them off in ugly scenes.

Barca enjoying the moment but now being chased off pitch by Espanyol fans pic.twitter.com/UfKv78NPOS — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 14, 2023

Barcelona players in the tunnel after Espanyol fans rushed the pitch. pic.twitter.com/i4GcM6JwSq — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 14, 2023

With security not prepared to deal with the angry Espanyol supporters, Barcelona players sprinted down the tunnel to safety. Xavi later said his team had to be respectful as they were not in their stadium. It didn’t help that the defeat has left Espanyol 19th in the league and have four games to ensure safety.

“It was a very emotional moment, a moment very hard not to celebrate, after so many months of working,” Xavi told reporters.

“We didn’t celebrate just because we were at Espanyol’s ground.”

Still kicking off down there. Espanyol fans expressing ire at the board pic.twitter.com/FtSf2crmsC — Samuel Marsden (@samuelmarsden) May 14, 2023

The manager said he did not see the supporters rushing onto the pitch as he had already headed in and had told his players to follow.

“I told them to come in because I thought that was enough,” Xavi told Movistar.

Big ups to Araujo for identifying the danger from the Espanyol fans and urging the players and staff to head inside! pic.twitter.com/bQXkAAvSOB — ⚡️ (@UgoOsinobi) May 14, 2023

“The celebration is normal, but I know we’re not at home and we can’t lack respect.

“I know (emotions are) difficult to control but I told them the best thing would be to get inside now.”

