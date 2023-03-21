Watch: Lionel Messi gets mobbed by excited Argentina fans outside restaurant in Buenos Aires
Lionel Messi returned to Argentina for a pair of friendlies against Panama and Curacao - having won the World Cup last year.
Lionel Messi is no doubt a legend! Even after facing severe criticism from PSG fans after a 2-0 loss to Rennes on Sunday, the Argentina player still remains a hero in the eyes of his devoted followers.
One such instance was recently witnessed in Buenos Aires where a sea of fans gathered outside a restaurant to catch a glimpse of their favourite player. Not just his fans were super-excited and ready with their cameras to click his pictures, but Messi was also visibly very happy as he saw fans cheering for him as he came out of the restaurant.
The videos going viral on social media clearly proves that the 35-year-old World Cup winner can’t even go for dinner in his own country without being mobbed by passionate fans.
The videos show the chaotic scenes outside Don Julio restaurant in Palermo, Buenos Aires where Messi and his family were having dinner. As soon as they came out, fans in large numbers gathered outside to catch his glimpse, leaving him quite happy and surprised.
Watch how the fans got all excited:
Lionel Messi and his family eatint at Don Julio, a restaurant in Argentina and here are the people outside. 😳
Via @DaroNieto.pic.twitter.com/0o34hyxZmk
— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 21, 2023
Lionel Messi leaving the restaurant. Rock star. Via @M30Xtra.pic.twitter.com/sxHStBX1kQ
— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) March 21, 2023
“Viva la madre que te parió, Messi”
Aquí, Celia: pic.twitter.com/hUuer9pA9l
— Andrés Lacouture (@AndresLacouture) March 21, 2023
UNA LOCURA LA CENA DE MESSI: Tocó llamar a muchos más policías de los que había para que pudiera salir y así se tuvo que subir al carro: pic.twitter.com/h3XRRxowuo
— Andrés Lacouture (@AndresLacouture) March 21, 2023
🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/XCcA6a1d84
— Messi Xtra (@M30Xtra) March 21, 2023
The scenes in Argentina outside a restaurant where Messi was having dinner at 🇦🇷
— All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 (@AlbicelesteTalk) March 21, 2023
While fans were seen cheering for the player, many also sang ‘Let’s go champion’ to cheer for him.
