Sports

Watch: Lionel Messi gets mobbed by excited Argentina fans outside restaurant in Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi returned to Argentina for a pair of friendlies against Panama and Curacao - having won the World Cup last year.

FP Trending March 21, 2023 16:48:01 IST
Watch: Lionel Messi gets mobbed by excited Argentina fans outside restaurant in Buenos Aires

Lionel Messi was mobbed by fans outside a posh restaurant in Buenos Aires. The talisman is in Argentina for a set of friendlies for his national team. Image: Twitter screenshot

Lionel Messi is no doubt a legend! Even after facing severe criticism from PSG fans after a 2-0 loss to Rennes on Sunday, the Argentina player still remains a hero in the eyes of his devoted followers.

One such instance was recently witnessed in Buenos Aires where a sea of fans gathered outside a restaurant to catch a glimpse of their favourite player. Not just his fans were super-excited and ready with their cameras to click his pictures, but Messi was also visibly very happy as he saw fans cheering for him as he came out of the restaurant.

The videos going viral on social media clearly proves that the 35-year-old World Cup winner can’t even go for dinner in his own country without being mobbed by passionate fans.

The videos show the chaotic scenes outside Don Julio restaurant in Palermo, Buenos Aires where Messi and his family were having dinner. As soon as they came out, fans in large numbers gathered outside to catch his glimpse, leaving him quite happy and surprised.

Watch how the fans got all excited:

While fans were seen cheering for the player, many also sang ‘Let’s go champion’ to cheer for him.

Read all the Latest News, Trending NewsCricket News, Bollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: March 21, 2023 16:48:01 IST

TAGS:

also read

Champions League: Choupo-Moting, Gnabry score as Bayern Munich knock out PSG, reach quarters
Football

Champions League: Choupo-Moting, Gnabry score as Bayern Munich knock out PSG, reach quarters

Bayern Munich reached the Champions League last eight for the 13th time in 15 years, while PSG will need to wait at least another season to lift the coveted trophy for the first time.

Indonesia policeman jailed over football stadium crush
Football

Indonesia policeman jailed over football stadium crush

Last year's crush in the city of Malang killed 135 people — including more than 40 children — after a 3-2 defeat for Arema FC by their fierce East Javan rivals Persebaya Surabaya.

Spanish government to take action against Barcelona over payments
Sports

Spanish government to take action against Barcelona over payments

José Manuel Franco, president of Spain’s sports council, said on channel Telecinco that the government will join the other accusing parties in the legal proceedings against the club