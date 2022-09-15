As far as highlights go, John Stones, Erling Haaland and Asensio's goals lit up Matchday 2 of the UEFA Champions League.

Manchester: Champions League matchday two produced plenty of goals with 39 goals scored across two nights of action. On Wednesday night, goals by John Stones and Erling Haaland saw Manchester City come from behind to beat Borussia Dortmund at the Etihad Stadium. Both goals had reason to be watched and re-watched.

In Madrid, Marco Asensio scored a late goal to solidify the win for Real Madrid against Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

John Stones’ piledriver from outside the box in the 80th minute levelled with the aid of some poor goalkeeping from Dortmund’s Alexander Meyer.

Haaland then took centre stage by somehow stretching to meet Joao Cancelo’s cross and beat Meyer at his near post.

The Norwegian striker’s reunion with former club had been subdued up until that point. Coach Pep Guardiola likened the strike with his mentor Johan Cruyff.

“Everyone knows how important a person Johan Cruyff was in my life. As a person, educator, mentor, everything,” said Guardiola. “He scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid (in 1973) that was quite similar. The moment he (Haaland) scored, I thought of Cruyff.”

Manchester City lead Group C and are ahead of Dortmund by three points. FC Copenhagen and Sevilla played out a 0-0 draw in the Danish capital.

In the Group F clash, a sluggish Real Madrid took all three points courtesy goals from Federico Valverde and a meaty strike from Asensio.

Substitute Asensio slammed home Real’s second in stoppage time after Toni Kroos pulled a short free-kick back to the edge of the box.

Victory kept Real Madrid top of Group F on six points, ahead of Shakhtar Donetsk on four, and they have won all eight games this season in all competitions.

