Sports

Watch: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister lets young Brighton fans pose with his World Cup medal

Brighton organised a decorated reception party in honour of Mac Allister as he became the first player in the club's history to lift the World Cup trophy.

FP Trending January 12, 2023 15:05:30 IST
Watch: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister lets young Brighton fans pose with his World Cup medal

Alexis Mac Allister and Brighton fans posed with his World Cup-winning medal. Image: Twitter

At the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup, footballers have returned to action for their respective clubs. Major first-tier leagues like the English Premier League, Serie A, LaLiga, Ligue 1 and Bundesliga are already underway.

Argentina players are still reveling in the glory of lifting the World Cup trophy after 36 years. The Lionel Messi-led side took the coveted trophy home for the third time. On 18 December, Argentina beat defending champions France in a nail-biting thriller at Doha’s Lusail Stadium.

Among the Argentine footballers, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister flew back to England following a short break and joined his club side Brighton & Hove Albion in the first week of January. The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Argentina’s World Cup victory. During his six appearances in the tournament, Mac Allister found himself on the scoresheet once and also got an assist.

A heart-winning gesture from the Brighton midfielder has gone viral on social media. In the widely-shared clip, Mac Allister can be spotted showing his World Cup medal to a few young fans. The footballer was leaving the training ground when the kids requested him to take a picture with them. Fulfilling their wish, Mac Allister not only posed with them but also let them touch the prestigious World Cup medal.


Brighton organised a decorated reception party in honour of Mac Allister as he became the first player in the club’s history to lift the World Cup trophy. Some glimpses of the celebration were dropped on the club’s official Twitter on 2 January.


Mac Allister was seen lifting a replica of the World Cup trophy while blue and white ticker confetti, representing Argentina’s national colours, was unleashed. His teammates and club staff praised him and the footballer went on to hug his teammates. A photo presentation was displayed on a screen and an Argentine flag was also seen wrapped over a desk.

Mac Allister netted a brace in his first game for Brighton in an FA Cup match against Middlesbrough on 7 January.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: January 12, 2023 15:05:30 IST

TAGS:

also read

Pele dead at 82: A look at 'The King' of football's journey
Football

Pele dead at 82: A look at 'The King' of football's journey

Apart from being extraordinarily talented, Pele, a three-time World Cup winner with Brazil, was known to be a great team player.

Pele: A global superstar and cultural icon who put passion at the heart of football
Football

Pele: A global superstar and cultural icon who put passion at the heart of football

Pele, football's first global superstar, has died at the age of 82. To many fans, the Brazilian will be remembered as the best to have ever played the game.

Pele dead at 82: Watch five of his greatest World Cup goals
Football

Pele dead at 82: Watch five of his greatest World Cup goals

We take a look at five of the best goals the three-time World Cup winner Pele scored at the global showpiece.