Argentina players are still reveling in the glory of lifting the World Cup trophy after 36 years. The Lionel Messi-led side took the coveted trophy home for the third time. On 18 December, Argentina beat defending champions France in a nail-biting thriller at Doha’s Lusail Stadium.

Among the Argentine footballers, midfielder Alexis Mac Allister flew back to England following a short break and joined his club side Brighton & Hove Albion in the first week of January. The 24-year-old played a pivotal role in Argentina’s World Cup victory. During his six appearances in the tournament, Mac Allister found himself on the scoresheet once and also got an assist.

A heart-winning gesture from the Brighton midfielder has gone viral on social media. In the widely-shared clip, Mac Allister can be spotted showing his World Cup medal to a few young fans. The footballer was leaving the training ground when the kids requested him to take a picture with them. Fulfilling their wish, Mac Allister not only posed with them but also let them touch the prestigious World Cup medal.

Brighton organised a decorated reception party in honour of Mac Allister as he became the first player in the club’s history to lift the World Cup trophy. Some glimpses of the celebration were dropped on the club’s official Twitter on 2 January.

Mac Allister was seen lifting a replica of the World Cup trophy while blue and white ticker confetti, representing Argentina’s national colours, was unleashed. His teammates and club staff praised him and the footballer went on to hug his teammates. A photo presentation was displayed on a screen and an Argentine flag was also seen wrapped over a desk.

Mac Allister netted a brace in his first game for Brighton in an FA Cup match against Middlesbrough on 7 January.

