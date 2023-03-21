It has been just a little over three months since the FIFA World Cup 2022 concluded in Qatar, with Argentina superstar Lionel Messi lifting the prestigious trophy, and now it’s time for teams to focus on the next big international events.

Both Euro 2024 and Copa America are set to take place in June next year, and the qualification tournament for the European Championships in Germany next year will begin this week, during the ongoing international break.

Hosts Germany automatically qualify for the 24-team tournament, but the other 23 slots will be determined via the qualification tournament.

Apart from Germany, the hosts, and Russia, who have been suspended from taking part in UEFA tournaments owing to the Ukraine war, a total of 53 teams will compete in the qualifying campaign. The teams have been divided into seven groups of five teams and three groups of six teams, with the top two teams in each group making through to the main tournament.

The other three spots will be determined by a playoff tournament that will be held in March next year.

The playoff spots will be determined via the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. Usually, the group winners of Leagues A, B and C qualify for the playoffs, but if the said teams have already qualified, then these spots go to the next-best placed team in the league.

The finalists of Euro 2020, Italy and England, have been drawn together in Group C, making that one of the headline contests in the upcoming week.

With the qualification campaign beginning on Wednesday night, let’s now take a look at all the Groups first.

Groups

Group A: Spain, Scotland, Norway, Georgia, Cyprus

Group B: Netherlands, France, Republic of Ireland, Greece, Gibraltar

Group C: Italy, England, Ukraine, North Macedonia, Malta

Group D: Croatia, Wales, Armenia, Türkiye, Latvia

Group E: Poland, Czech Republic, Albania, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group F: Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Azerbaijan, Estonia

Group G: Hungary, Serbia, Montenegro, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group H: Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan, Northern Ireland, San Marino

Group I: Switzerland, Israel, Romania, Kosovo, Belarus, Andorra

Group J: Portugal, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Iceland, Luxembourg, Slovakia, Liechtenstein

Matchweek 1 fixtures (All times IST)

23 March

Group H: Kazakhstan vs Slovenia (8.30 pm, Astana)

24 March

Group C: Italy vs England (1.15 am, Napoli)

Group H: Denmark vs Finland (1.15 am, Copenhagen)

Group J: Portugal vs. Liechtenstein (1.15 am, Lisbon)

Group G: Bulgaria vs. Montenegro (10.30 pm, Razgrad)

25 March

Group B: France vs Netherlands (1.15 am, Paris)

Group E: Czech Republic vs Poland (1.15 am, Prague)

Group F: Sweden vs Belgium (1.15 am, Solna)

Group A: Scotland vs Cyprus (6.30 pm, Glasgow)

Group I: Belarus vs Switzerland (10.30 pm, Novi Sad)

26 March

Group D: Croatia vs Wales (1.15 am, Split)

Group A: Spain vs Norway (1.15 am, Malaga)

Group H: Kazakhstan vs Denmark (6.30 pm, Astana)

Group C: England vs Ukraine (9.30 pm, London)

27 March

Group J: Luxembourg vs Portugal (1.15 am, Luxembourg)

Group H: Northern Ireland vs Finland (1.15 am, Belfast)

Group C: Malta vs Italy (1.15 am, Malta)

How can I watch the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers matches?

The UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers will be telecast on TV channels across the Sony Sports Network. The matches can also be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.