Benfica vs Inter Milan: When Benfica host Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League quarter-final, a lot of responsibility will lie at the feet of striker Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese club are gunning to enter the Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 1990.

The 21-year-old striker is getting used to the pressure at the big stage. During the FIFA World Cup last year, he was picked to start for Portugal ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo in the last-16 against Switzerland.

Ramos scored a hat-trick in the 6-1 win, leaping into the limelight having made his international debut just a few weeks earlier.

In March, the striker scored a brace against Club Brugge in the Champions League last-16 second leg. It ensured a comprehensive 5-1 win to guide Benfica into the quarter-finals for the second season running.

Inter’s visit is an opportunity for Ramos to put himself available for big money transfer – as many other young Benfica talents have done. The latest was midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who joined Chelsea for 121 million euros after winning the World Cup with Argentina.

Ramos had earlier stepped in comfortably into the spot vacated by Darwin Nunez who joined Liverpool last summer. The 21-year-old forward became the focal point of attack, having played a supporting role to Nunez and others since his debut in 2020.

Ramos came through Benfica’s admired Seixal academy after joining the club when he was just 12 years old. Nearly a decade later, many of Europe’s giants are after his signature. He’s been linked with Real Madrid, Manchester United and Chelsea of late, while Patrick Kluivert recommended his former side Barcelona to sign him.

Some have likened Ramos to Bayern Munich’s Thomas Muller, a parallel the forward enjoys, although he is stronger in the air.

“I think I have some similarities to him, and he is also an example for me. I like being compared to him,” said Ramos.

Ramos’ goal scoring prowess: Ramos’s 17 goals in 23 appearances this season in the Portuguese top flight have helped Benfica open up a seven-point lead at the top.

In the UEFA Champions League, he’s netted seven times in 12 appearances, including the qualifying rounds.

Pre-match talk

Benfica coach Roger Schmidt: “In the knockout stage you have to expect the opponent at their top level. For both teams it’s very important, both expended a lot of energy to reach this round. We expect a top side, a very concentrated one, but this is also what we expect for ourselves. We have to be ready for a side with individual quality, and we need a top performance.”

Inter Milan coach Simone Inzaghi: “We know the importance of the match. We have had a great journey, which has been very difficult. We have to play a great match. Benfica have not lost in the Champions League, they scored lots of goals, they are a quality team. But we are Inter, we have prepared well. Benfica have lost two games all season but they will find an Inter who know what they want and know the match we have to play.”

Benfica vs Inter Milan head-to-head: 1 played, 1 Inter Milan win.

Inter Milan claimed their second European Cup against Benfica in 1965. Inter won the title at their own San Siro home thanks to a 43rd-minute goal from Jair.

Stats:

Benfica are hoping to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time. The Portuguese club are in the quarter-finals for the second straight season but have lost all five ties at this stage of the competition.

Inter Milan, meanwhile, are in the last-eight for the first time in 12 years.

Form guide

Benfica‘s European Cup quarter-final record is W8 L10 with defeats in all five in the UEFA Champions League era.

Benfica’s 16-game unbeaten run in all competitions was ended by Porto in the Portuguese league in a 1-2 defeat.

Last five games: L W W W W

Inter Milan conceded drew at Salernitana in Serie A on Friday, making it six games without a win in all competitions (D3 L3). Their last win was on 5 March against Lecce.

Inter’s record in European Cup quarter-finals is W8 L4

Last five games: D D L L D.

Benfica vs Inter Milan Live on TV and Streaming:

The first leg between Benfica and Inter Milan kicks off at 12:30 AM on 12 April. It will be live on Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels. It can also be live streamed on SonyLiv app.

