Thomas Tuchel oversaw his Chelsea side lose 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the first game of the Champions League season.

London: Chelsea announced on Wednesday they had sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just seven games into the season.

The club said in a statement they had “parted company” with the German just hours after a chastening 1-0 Champions League defeat at Dinamo Zagreb.

Tuchel was appointed as Frank Lampard’s successor in January 2021 and guided the London-based club to Champions League glory in May that year.

In a poor start to the season, Chelsea are sixth in the Premier League having suffered disappointing defeats at Leeds United and Southampton.

As per ESPN, Tuchel and new club co-owner Todd Boehly’s relationship had become strained over the summer. Meanwhile, The Telegraph claimed Tuchel was going to be sacked irrespective of the outcome in Croatia.

The announcement came as a surprise considering Chelsea spent £272 million in the summer bringing in the likes of Wesley Fofana from Leicester (£72 million), Marc Cucurella from Brighton (£58 million) and Raheem Sterling from Manchester City (£50 million).

The statement read: “On behalf of everyone at Chelsea FC, the Club would like to place on record its gratitude to Thomas and his staff for all their efforts during their time with the Club. Thomas will rightly have a place in Chelsea’s history after winning the Champions League, the Super Cup and Club World Cup in his time here.

As the new ownership group reaches 100 days since taking over the Club, and as it continues its hard work to take the club forward, the new owners believe it is the right time to make this transition.

Chelsea’s coaching staff will take charge of the team for training and the preparation of our upcoming matches as the Club moves swiftly to appoint a new head coach.”

Tuchel was critical of the team following their defeat in Zagreb on Tuesday.

“I don’t really know where this performance today comes from. A lack of determination, a lack of hunger and a lack of intensity to actually do the things that we need at the highest level. We are clearly not where we want to be.

“I’m angry about our performance. It’s not precise enough, it’s not clinical enough, it’s not aggressive enough on the ball, it’s not determined enough. It’s not good enough individually, it’s not good enough as a team.”

