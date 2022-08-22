Supreme Court hands back administrative control to AIFF in bid to revoke suspension by FIFA

The day-to-day management of AIFF will now be looked after by the administration led by the acting Secretary General.

In an effort to get the suspension of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) by FIFA lifted, the Supreme Court (SC) on Monday terminated the mandate of the Committee of Administrators (COA) which was constituted by the Court to manage the affairs of the Indian football governing body.

The day-to-day management of AIFF will now be looked after by the administration led by the acting Secretary General Sunando Dhar.

FIFA suspended AIFF for "undue influence from third parties" in its functioning. The governing body added that U-17 Women's World Cup, scheduled to be held in October 2022, "cannot currently be held in India as planned".

It also stated that the suspension will be lifted when AIFF's administration regains full control from CoA.

"The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs," FIFA had said.

The Court modified its earlier order relating to the CoA and the AIFF elections to facilitate revocation of the suspension of AIFF and to ensure that India get to host the U-17 World Cup.

The Central Government had requested the SC to end the tenure of CoA and hand back the administrative control to AIFF.

The SC passed the following directions on Monday:

- The time for the completion of the AIFF election which is ending on August 28 shall stand extended by one week.

- The electoral college (voter's list) for the ensuing election shall consist of representatives of 36 State/UTs associations.

- The Executive Committee of AIFF shall consist of 23 members (17 including the president, vice-president and treasurer will be elected by electoral college of 36 member associations from states/UTs), 6 members shall be drawn from eminent players.

- The day-to-day matters of the AIFF shall be looked into by the Secretary General. CoA shall cease to exist after Secretary General takes over.

- CoA has already submitted the draft Constitution along with the tabulations for implementation. We request Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan to assist us as Amicus Curiae regarding this along with Samar Bansal.

- The returning officers appointed shall be deemed to be appointed by this Court. Since no objection has been recorded against them by any of the parties arguing this matter

The apex court in its order on 3 August had ordered holding the AIFF elections as per the draft constitution submitted by the CoA which provided for 50 per cent (36) eminent players representation in the electoral college of the AIFF and the executive council.

FIFA, however, had already stated that it was not in the favour of individual members being part of the electoral college. The governing body had said it was okay with the executive committee having 25 percent of former players as Co-opted members.

After SC's 3 August order, FIFA threatened to suspend AIFF due to "third-party influence" and on 16 August it officially suspended the Indian football governing body.

"The Bureau of the FIFA Council has unanimously decided to suspend the All India Football Federation (AIFF) with immediate effect due to undue influence from third parties, which constitutes a serious violation of the FIFA Statutes," FIFA had said in a statement.

"The suspension means that the FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022, scheduled to take place in India on 11-30 October 2022, cannot currently be held in India as planned. FIFA is assessing the next steps with regard to the tournament and will refer the matter to the Bureau of the Council if and when necessary," the statement added.

