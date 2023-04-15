Jamshedpur FC defeated ATK Mohun Bagan 3-0 in their second game of the Super Cup to reach the semi-finals. A brace from Boris Singh in the first half and a goal in the dying moments by substitute Harry Sawyer awarded the Men of Steel a well-earned win.

The result also means that ATK Mohun Bagan are out of the competition. Also out from the group are FC Goa who had earlier lost to Jamshedpur and Gokulam Kerala FC who are winless after two matches.

Coming to the Jamshedpur match, the Men of Stellgot the game underway and kept the Mariners’ defence on their toes in the first 20 minutes with multiple attacks down the middle but they managed to keep the threat at bay.

As soon as the game reached its first quarter mark, Jamshedpur FC scored the opener with a brilliant bit of play. Ritwik Das sent a tricky pass into the box from the wings towards Crivellaro who beat the defence with a clever dribble. Rafael crossed the ball to the far post where Boris tapped it in to take his side to the lead.

Right before the first half came to a close, Jamshedpur extended their lead Ritwik Das from the wings laid down a brilliant through ball into the box for Boris who slammed it into the back of the net.

With a cushion of a lead, a confident Men of Steel side put an end to the first period of the game.

The Mariners’ went out on an attacking spree in order to make their way back into the game but the Men of Steel defence was compact enough to deny them every chance to score.

The game got heated in the second half as players of both sides clashed with intensity. The referee’s book saw multiple bookings and rash tackles were seen on both halves.

Both sides made some crucial changes to their squad and Jamshedpur FC ‘s substitutions made the impact in the final moments. A shot from the edge of the box by Ishan Pandita was spilled by the ATK Mohun Bagan’s custodian. The loose ball was poked in by Harry Sawyer to seal the deal for his side.

Jamshedpur FC will play Gokulam Kerala FC next on 18 April, 2023 at 5 PM.

