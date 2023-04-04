After a hiatus of three long years, the AIFF-organised Super Cup is all set to return on 8 April 2023, with its qualifiers set to take place from 3 April to 6 April 2023 at the Manjeri Payyanad Stadium in Kerala. While the group stage will run from 8 April to 19 April, the semi-finals will be held on 21-22 April, and the final is scheduled for 25 April. As organised by the All India Football Federation (AIFF), the Indian Super Cup will take place in Kerala this year. As football lovers are excited to witness the thrilling game of the year, scroll down to know all about Super Cup 2023.

Super Cup: History

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced the creation of the Super Cup in 2008 as a replacement for the Federation Cup. The tournament has been held twice since then, following which it remained suspended from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While Bengaluru FC won the inaugural tournament defeating East Bengal, while FC Goa won Super Cup 2019 after beating Chennaiyin FC in the finals.

Super Cup 2023: Teams

The 11 ISL clubs including ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal, Goa FC, Hyderabad FC, Jamshedpur FC, Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City, NorthEast United, and Odisha FC got a direct entry into the group stages along with I-League champions RoundGlass Punjab. The teams will be further joined by four other teams from nine I-League clubs in the fray after competing in the qualifiers.

Super Cup 2023: Location

This year’s tournament will take place in Kerala at the EMS Stadium in Kozhikode and the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri.

Super Cup 2023: Qualifiers

Qualifier Playoff (3 April): Rajasthan FC vs NEROCA (NEROCA won 3-1 on penalties)

Qualifier 1 (5 April): Sreenidhi Deccan vs NEROCA

Qualifier 2 (5 April): Gokulam Kerala vs Mohammedan SC

Qualifier 3 (6 April): TRAU vs Aizawl FC

Qualifier 4 (6 April): Real Kashmir vs Churchill Brothers

Super Cup 2023: Groups

Group A: Kerala Blasters, Bengaluru FC, RoundGlass Punjab, and winner of Qualifier 1

Group B: Hyderabad FC, Odisha FC, East Bengal, and winner of Qualifier 3

Group C: FC Goa, ATK Mohun Bagan, Jamshedpur FC, and winner of Qualifier 2

Group D: Mumbai City FC, Chennaiyin FC, NorthEast United, and winner of Qualifier 4

The top team from each group will qualify for the semi-finals.

Group fixtures

Super Cup 2023: Live streaming and telecast

The matches of Super Cup 2023 from group stages will be televised live on Sony Sports Network in India and streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

