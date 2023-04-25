Auto refresh feeds

It is Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC to decide the winner of the 2023 Super Cup in Kozhikode, Kerala. Bengaluru FC have won a trophy this season while Odisha FC are seeking their first. Who will get their hands on the silverware?

Odisha FC have taken the lead in the 23rd minute. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a howler to hand Odisha the advantage. Mauricio with a free kick and it is on target. The BFC keeper spills it and it crosses the goal line.

Odisha FC have doubled their advantage over Bengaluru FC and it is Diego Mauricio once again. Jerry with the cross towards the post and Mauricio sticks his foot out to beat Gurpreet at the near post

The referee blows the whistle after 45 minutes of regulation time and 3 minutes added on. Odisha FC lead the Super Cup Final 2-0 at the break with goals from Diego Mauricio. Odisha FC have dominated the ball and created chances from them. Bengaluru FC have been rather clueless and lacked any plan when going forward. Odisha FC could have been ahead by a bigger margin but they won't mind this at all!

Sunil Chhetri with a no-runup penalty goal and Amrinder is beaten. The Odisha keeper went the right way but the penalty is precise, at a good height and into the corner. Bengaluru FC have a goal back. Squeaky bum time for Odisha!

Odisha FC are Super Cup champions beating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the final. This is the first silverware for the Juggernauts. Diego Mauricio scored a first half brace and Sunil Chhetri reduced their advantage late in the second half. But it wasn't enough and proved to be too little too late. Sandesh Jhinghan had a chance right on the last move to equalise but his header went narrowly wide.

Mauricio almost scores a third! Great move from Odisha FC. Surging run from the OFC attackers, the pass is latched on very well and the right footed shot hits the side netting. Lovely move that!

15 minutes left in the final and Bengaluru FC's hunt for a goal continues. They're making plenty of moves and are finding themselves in the Odisha third but there is nothing concrete to show for it.

PENALTY! Bengaluru FC have a lifeline all of a sudden. Aniket Jadhav brings down Sivasakthi and referee points to the spot. Sunil Chhetri to take it....

Appeals for handball from the Bengaluru FC players! Sunil Chhetri with a shot from inside the box and it is blocked. On replay it does suggest it got the hand but it was close to the body and the shouts are shut down by the referee

Six minutes added on. Paul snatches at the ball after a good chance to extend the lead. Had the options but he went for it himself and it is sent well over the goal.

Chhetri almost on the end of a through ball. Samad with a crucial clearance just moments before it almost made its way into the hands of Amrinder. Odisha FC hanging on!

Jhinghan almost gets the equaliser in the final minute of stoppage time. The ball is played into the area and the BFC defender leaps high but his header is narrowly wide

Super Cup Final: Odisha FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 to clinch the 2023 Super Cup on Tuesday. Twin strikes from Diego Mauricio gave Odisha the lead at half time. The Juggernauts held on until the 80th minute when Sunil Chhetri scored from the penalty spot on. It is Odisha’s first piece of silverware in their history and it books them a place in the AFC Cup playoffs.

Preview: Bengaluru FC take on Odisha FC in the final of the Super Cup domestic football competition at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.

A win for Odisha will be their in the competition while Bengaluru have lifted this piece of silverware in the inaugural edition (2018).

Bengaluru FC have been to the summit clash in three domestic cup competitions this season winning the Durand Cup while losing the Indian Super League (ISL) final to ATK Mohun Bagan.

A win for Bengaluru FC here and they will play Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoffs for the AFC Cup Group Stage berth.

