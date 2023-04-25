Super Cup champions
2018 - Bengaluru FC
2019 - FC Goa
2023 - Odisha FC
ODISHA FC ARE SUPER CUP CHAMPIONS!
Odisha FC are Super Cup champions beating Bengaluru FC 2-1 in the final. This is the first silverware for the Juggernauts. Diego Mauricio scored a first half brace and Sunil Chhetri reduced their advantage late in the second half. But it wasn't enough and proved to be too little too late. Sandesh Jhinghan had a chance right on the last move to equalise but his header went narrowly wide.
GOAL! Bengaluru FC 1-2 Odisha FC
Sunil Chhetri with a no-runup penalty goal and Amrinder is beaten. The Odisha keeper went the right way but the penalty is precise, at a good height and into the corner. Bengaluru FC have a goal back. Squeaky bum time for Odisha!
Half time: Bengaluru FC 0-2 Odisha FC
The referee blows the whistle after 45 minutes of regulation time and 3 minutes added on. Odisha FC lead the Super Cup Final 2-0 at the break with goals from Diego Mauricio. Odisha FC have dominated the ball and created chances from them. Bengaluru FC have been rather clueless and lacked any plan when going forward. Odisha FC could have been ahead by a bigger margin but they won't mind this at all!
GOAL! ODISHA FC DOUBLE THEIR LEAD!
Odisha FC have doubled their advantage over Bengaluru FC and it is Diego Mauricio once again. Jerry with the cross towards the post and Mauricio sticks his foot out to beat Gurpreet at the near post
Bengaluru FC 0-2 Odisha FC
GOAL! ODISHA FC LEAD!
Odisha FC have taken the lead in the 23rd minute. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a howler to hand Odisha the advantage. Mauricio with a free kick and it is on target. The BFC keeper spills it and it crosses the goal line.
Bengaluru FC 0-1 Odisha FC
Super Cup Final, Playing XI
Bengaluru FC: Gurpreet(GK), Roshan, Bruno, Jhingan, Bhutia, Suresh, Jayesh, Rohit, Udanta, Krishna, Chhetri
Odisha FC: Amrinder(GK), Sahil, Carlos, Osama, Gahlot, Princeton, Thoiba, Victor R, Nandha, Jerry, Mauricio
Super Cup Final: Odisha FC beat Bengaluru FC 2-1 to clinch the 2023 Super Cup on Tuesday. Twin strikes from Diego Mauricio gave Odisha the lead at half time. The Juggernauts held on until the 80th minute when Sunil Chhetri scored from the penalty spot on. It is Odisha’s first piece of silverware in their history and it books them a place in the AFC Cup playoffs.
Preview: Bengaluru FC take on Odisha FC in the final of the Super Cup domestic football competition at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode, Kerala.
A win for Odisha will be their in the competition while Bengaluru have lifted this piece of silverware in the inaugural edition (2018).
Bengaluru FC have been to the summit clash in three domestic cup competitions this season winning the Durand Cup while losing the Indian Super League (ISL) final to ATK Mohun Bagan.
A win for Bengaluru FC here and they will play Gokulam Kerala in the Club Playoffs for the AFC Cup Group Stage berth.
In the final to be played on Tuesday, Odisha FC's rivals will be formidable Bengaluru FC, who have made their third final of the season.
