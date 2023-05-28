India have a tough group to contend with in the 2023 AFC Asian Cup where they have been pitted in Group B against Australia, Uzbekistan and Syria. This will be India’s fifth appearance in the AFC Asian Cup and for the first time, they have reached consecutive editions of the continental event.

In 2019, they were grouped against Bahrain, Thailand and UAE. The Sunil Chhetri-led side defeated Thailand 4-1 in their first game but lost to UAE (2-0) and Bahrain (1-0) to be knocked out of the tournament.

This time they face a much tougher challenge but captain Chhetri says India should look at the example of Morocco who despite being the underdogs managed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

“A lot of underdogs have shown that like Morocco did (in the World Cup) that if you are a good unit you can make it difficult for other teams to play against you. That is our first and prime target,” Chhetri said in a media interaction.

The Bengaluru FC player also added that coach Igor Stimac needs to bring down his team selection to a select group of 11 or 14 players to help the unit build an understanding before the Asian Cup.

“In my opinion, slowly and steadily we have to move towards having the same 11 or 14 players. As soon as he [Stimac] realises this is the 11 or 14, it is better for the team. This is my opinion and the coach might be having a different view.

“The more games these 11 or 14 players play from now on till the Asian Cup, the better for the understanding of the team. As soon as the national team realises and fixes its first 11 or 14, small things like understanding, left shoulder or right shoulder, who is going to mark in set pieces, to apply these on the pitch is important,” he said.

Talking about his own successor, the 38-year-old ace striker said that the Indian team may not get a “direct” successor.

“I am fossilized. I have played for a long time, that is why you may not be able to find the exact replacement but there are many players who will do well, if not better than me,” Chhetri said.

“You might not see a direct successor of me right now. I am not in the age bracket as the other senior players (in the national team).”

Chhetri has been playing for India since 2005 and is the most-capped player (133 matches) for the team and also holds the record for the most number of goals (85) for Blue Tigers — the third highest among active footballers in the world.

The Indian team will be in action in the four-team Intercontinental Cup, which will be held in Bhubaneswar, from 9-18 June.

