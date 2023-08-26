Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales suspended by FIFA for kissing Jennifer Hermoso in World Cup final
RFEF president Rubiales kissed Spain centre-forward Hermoso on the lips during the presentation ceremony their 1-0 victory over England in the FIFA Women's World Cup final in Sydney, the act sparking outrage across the world.
Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales was on Saturday provisionally suspended by FIFA for kissing Spain forward Jennifer Hermoso on the lips during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.
Rubiales’ act, which took place during the presentation ceremony after Spain defeated England 1-0 in the final in Sydney, sparked outrage across the world with as many as 80 players threatening to go on strike and avoid international duty for Spain if Rubiales did not step down.
“The chairman of the Fifa Disciplinary Committee, Jorge Ivan Palacio (Colombia), in use of the powers granted by article 51 of the Fifa Disciplinary Code (FDC), has decided today to provisionally suspend Mr. Luis Rubiales from all football-related activities at national and international level.
“This suspension, which will be effective as of today, is for an initial period of 90 days, pending the disciplinary proceedings opened against Mr. Luis Rubiales on Thursday, August 24,” read an official statement from FIFA, according to The Guardian.
Rubiales, though, has since maintained innocence on the matter, with RFEF even accusing Hermoso of lying and threatening to take legal action against her after the centre-forward she did not consent to the kiss with Rubiales during the presentation ceremony at Sydney’s Stadium Australia.
The former Levante defender however, has also categorically refused to step down as Spanish football chief.
More to follow
