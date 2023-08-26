“Unacceptable”. “My ears are bleeding”. “Shameful”. “Gutted”. “Sexist and patriarchal”. “There are limits which cannot be crossed and this we cannot tolerate.”

These were few of the words used after Luis Rubiales decided to attack his critics on Friday, lectured the audience on “false feminism” and remained defiant in staying on as Spanish FA (RFEF) president.

“I’m not going to resign, I’m not going to resign, I’m NOT going to resign, I’m NOT going to resign, I’m not going to resign,” he said at an RFEF meeting.

The issue that has Spanish football up in arms, just two months after racist abuse brought global attention, involves Rubiales, chief of Spanish football federation, and striker Jenni Hermoso. Rubiales kissed Hermoso on the lips during the FIFA Women’s World Cup trophy celebrations. Before that, immediately after the final whistle blew in Sydney, he grabbed his crotch in celebration in the stands while standing next to the Queen of Spain and her daughter.

At a time when Spain’s maiden FIFA Women’s World Cup title should be celebrated, it is the actions of one man (arguably, two) that has overshadowed the euphoria. In comparison, when the men’s team won the FIFA World Cup in 2010, thousands jammed Madrid’s streets to greet the open-air bus. There was a meeting with the Royal family, the Prime Minister followed by celebrations well into the night.

“But we’re in a country where the law rules, where there has to be a motive to take you out of some place. And I say: what is it I’ve done? A consensual peck is enough to get me out of here?,” said Rubiales on Friday.

He also asserted that “she was the one who lifted me in her arms and brought me close to her body”.

Except, Hermoso says the peck wasn’t consensual.

“I want to clarify that at no time did I consent to the kiss that he gave me and in no case did I seek to lift up the president,” said Hermoso, a former Atletico Madrid and Barcelona player, in a players’ union (FUTPRO) statement.

She called for “exemplary measures” be taken against Rubiales. FUTPRO stated Hermoso and 80 players across Spain’s men’s and women’s football teams said they would not accept an international call-up “if the current leadership continues.”

While Hermoso released an elaborate statement on social media, her initial words came via the union. It is important to note on two fronts: RFEF reportedly issued a statement on her behalf, without her consent, and made light of the situation. Secondly, Rubiales approached Hermoso to appear alongside her in an apology video. But the striker didn’t agree.

Esto es inaceptable. Se acabó. Contigo compañera @Jennihermoso — Alexia Putellas (@alexiaputellas) August 25, 2023

There have been strong reactions to Rubiales’ actions. FIFA have provisionally suspended him for 90 days. Victor Francos, president of Spain’s High Sports Council, said they will start a disciplinary process. Spain’s acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and culture and sports minister Miquel Iceta have condemned Rubiales’ actions and words. A whole host of Spanish clubs, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, have issued official statements. Osasuna, Celta Vigo, Espanyol and Sevilla have asked that Rubiales be “immediately dismissed.”

Real Betis striker Borja Iglesias, who played for Spain men’s team in March, announced he would no longer represent his country “until things change and this type of acts no longer go unpunished”.

Hector Bellerin, who played four games for Spain, wrote on Instagram: “The narcissist never believes they have made a mistake, they are able to lie, manipulate the truth and make the victim guilty in order to retain their power over others.”

USA’s Megan Rapinoe, one of the most iconic women’s footballers, told The Atlantic, “It made me think about how much we are required to endure.”

“Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: some of the players who stood up way back last year (to protest against coach Jorge Vilda and the national team set-up) still aren’t on the team. Maybe that was something that galvanised them, but you shouldn’t have to have that.

“There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man (Rubiales), at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch. What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating …”

To make things worse for himself and the image of Spanish football as a whole, Rubiales addressed Vilda, who was in attendance, and offered him a contract extension.

“I’ve activated the mechanisms so that Andreu (Camps, RFEF secretary general) starts negotiations with you in which I invite you to stay with us for the next four years, earning €500,000 a year.

“You deserve it, Jorge. We’ve gone through a lot, they’ve wanted to do to you the same thing that now they’re doing to me. They’re trying to create a false discourse and turn it into reality.”

Vergüenza ajena. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Iker Casillas (@IkerCasillas) August 25, 2023

Last year, a group of 15 players demanded improvements from the RFEF and expressed unhappinness with Vilda and the unprofessional attitude of the organisation. Some of the issues highlighted were lack of privacy, rest and poor training sessions. Only three of the 15 players who signed that letter made it to the World Cup.

And now, Rubiales had committed another faux pas in offering an extension but not surprising given the politics at play. Jorge Vilda’s father, Angel, is the head of the federation’s women’s department and a former coach. During the 2010 RFEF elections, both Angel and Jorge Vilda voted for Rubiales to take over as president.

Mapi Leon, who was one of the players who didn’t return for the World Cup, said it had become clear that their demands last year “were not a simple tantrum.”

Rubiales didn’t hold any punches and stooped so low that he manipulatively used the presence of his daughters in the auditorium. The implication was: “How can I be sexist if I have daughters?”

The RFEF president has over the course of the week not buckled or sensibly contemplated his actions. He’s described critics as “dickheads and dumbasses” while appearing on Spanish radio.

The controversy isn’t limited to Hermoso or support of Vilda either. Tamara Ramos, the general director of the Futbolistas ON players union, has alleged that Rubiales made offensive comments when they worked at the Spanish footballers’ association.

Former AFE (Spanish players’ association) employee Tamara Ramos on Spanish FA president Luis Rubiales: “He used to tell me stuff like: ‘come on, you came here to get on your knees’ or ‘what color is your underwear today” pic.twitter.com/DZNKwNskjN — Leyla Hamed (@leylahamed) August 23, 2023

As per El Programa del Verano, Ramos claims Rubiales would say things like, “come on, you came here to get on your knees” and would ask her what colour underwear she was wearing.

No less to blame for the whole situation are those who occupied the room in Madrid and applauded Rubiales’ defiant approach. It included Vilda and the men’s national football team coach Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique. Meanwhile, the women’s football team invited former players to a Whatsapp group with the message: “Let’s fight to the death.”