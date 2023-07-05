Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu emerged as the winner once again as his massive leap to the left denied Kuwait as India won 5-4 on penalties to win the SAFF Championship on Tuesday night. The win is India’s ninth SAFF Championship title adding to ones in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021.

After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline stood at 4-4 and the sudden death rule applied.

Mahesh Naorem scored for India and then a diving Sandhu denied Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah ensuing wild celebrations in the stands and the Indian dug out.

For India, captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chhangte, Subasish Bose and Mahesh had successfully taken their spot kicks while Udanta Singh had missed.

In regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait ahead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised for India in the 39th minute.

This was India’s second consecutive win in a penalty shootout. They needed the nervous, lottery system to get past Lebanon on Saturday. Sandhu had made the crucial save then too.

India have now not been beaten in 11 matches. The last defeat came against Vietnam in September last year.

The triumph also continued some remarkable milestones. India haven’t lost a Cup final at home since talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri’s debut. India have won all SAFF Championship tournaments that they’ve hosted. India have now won back-to-back SAFF Championship titles 12 years apart.

The euphoria was evident in the stands as Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru stood up and chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ during an emotional night.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.