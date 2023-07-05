Watch: Crowd chants 'Vande Mataram', Gurpreet saves penalty and highlights from India's SAFF Championship win
India beat Kuwait 5-4 on penalties after they were locked at 1-1 following regulation time to clinch their ninth SAFF Championship title.
Goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu emerged as the winner once again as his massive leap to the left denied Kuwait as India won 5-4 on penalties to win the SAFF Championship on Tuesday night. The win is India’s ninth SAFF Championship title adding to ones in 1993, 1997, 1999, 2005, 2009, 2011, 2015 and 2021.
After five rounds of penalty kicks, the scoreline stood at 4-4 and the sudden death rule applied.
GURPREET SINGH SANDHU😭😭😭
You beauty😍😍
WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS🏆🏆🏆#INDKUW #SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/KEoFVzN8Yq
— BumbleBee 軸 (@itsMK_02) July 4, 2023
Related Articles
Mahesh Naorem scored for India and then a diving Sandhu denied Kuwait captain Khaled Hajiah ensuing wild celebrations in the stands and the Indian dug out.
Penalty shoot outs!
🇰🇼: ❌ ✅ ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌
🇮🇳: ✅ ✅ ✅ ❌ ✅ ✅
.
.#SAFFChampionship2023 #INDKUW pic.twitter.com/IaTfnXENjz
— FanCode (@FanCode) July 4, 2023
For India, captain Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, Chhangte, Subasish Bose and Mahesh had successfully taken their spot kicks while Udanta Singh had missed.
In regulation time, Shabaib Al Khaldi had put Kuwait ahead in the 14th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised for India in the 39th minute.
This was India’s second consecutive win in a penalty shootout. They needed the nervous, lottery system to get past Lebanon on Saturday. Sandhu had made the crucial save then too.
Goosebumps guaranteed! #SAFFChampionship2023 #INDKUW pic.twitter.com/mVGzW47p3U
— FanCode (@FanCode) July 4, 2023
India have now not been beaten in 11 matches. The last defeat came against Vietnam in September last year.
The triumph also continued some remarkable milestones. India haven’t lost a Cup final at home since talismanic captain Sunil Chhetri’s debut. India have won all SAFF Championship tournaments that they’ve hosted. India have now won back-to-back SAFF Championship titles 12 years apart.
Vande mataram
Maa tujhe salam 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#SAFFChampionship2023 #IndianFootball #India #SAFF2023 pic.twitter.com/DKrsKPJ8Tm
— RITIK yadav (@Ritikya40373470) July 4, 2023
The euphoria was evident in the stands as Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru stood up and chanted ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Maa Tujhe Salaam’ during an emotional night.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
SAFF Championship 2023, Nepal vs India Highlights: FT NEP 0-2 IND; Chhetri, Mahesh shine as Blue Tigers win
Nepal vs India, SAFF Championship 2023 Highlights: Nepal 0-2 India; Sunil Chhetri and Naorem Mahesh Singh's second-half strikes propel India to their second consecutive win in the SAFF Championship and seal their place in the semi-finals.
SAFF Championship 2023: Sunil Chhetri, Mahesh Singh help India defeat Nepal 2-0, enter semi-finals
Sunil Chhetri and Naorem Mahesh Singh scored within 10 minutes of one another after the hour mark as India booked their place in the 2023 SAFF Championship semi-finals with their victory over Nepal.
SAFF Championship 2023: Kuwait knock Pakistan out with clinical 4-0 victory
Kuwait remained on top of Group A with the commanding victory and qualified for the semi-finals while inflicting the knockout punch on Pakistan.