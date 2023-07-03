Indian football team’s long international window will come to an end on Tuesday with the SAFF Championship 2023 final against Kuwait in Bengaluru. In the camp since 14 May, India played Intercontinental Cup 2023 in June which they won by beating Lebanon in the final.

They defeated the same team on Saturday 4-2 in the penalty shootout to reach the SAFF Championship final. India have won the SAFF title for a record eighth time and will be hoping to add one more trophy to their cupboard but in the final, they face a challenge from a Gulf nation.

India and Kuwait were placed in Group A of the SAFF Championship and the previous match between the two sides ended in a 1-1 thrilling draw. India took the lead with Sunil Chhetri opening the scoring but a 92nd minute own goal from Anwar Ali allowed Kuwait to top the group.

In the semi-finals, Kuwait defeated Bangladesh 1-0 with Abdullah Al Bloushi scoring the only goal of the match in the 105th minute.

India made it to the final after a penalty shootout was required to decide the winner against Lebanon. While India converted first four penalties, Lebanon skipper Hassan Maatouk missed from the spot and the visitors were knocked out.

Now India would look to win their third title of 2023.

India vs Kuwait head-to-head

Kuwait lead the head-to-head 2-1 with one of the matches ending in a draw.

Here are all the matches played between India and Kuwait so far.

1978 Asian Games: Kuwait 6-1 India

International friendly 2004: India 3-2 Kuwait

International friendly 2010: Kuwait 9-1 India

SAFF Championship 2023: India 1-1 Kuwait

SAFF Championship 2023 final details: The match will be played at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on 4 July 2023 and will start at 7.30 PM IST.

Live streaming: The match will be shown live on DD Sports and the live streaming will be available on Fancode.

India’s predicted XI: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Nikhil Poojary, Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan, Akash Mishra, Jeakson Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Ashique Kuruniyan, Naorem Mahesh Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Sunil Chhetri

