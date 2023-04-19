Saudi football club Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo’s headlock on Al-Hilal midfielder Gustavo Cuellar during Tuesday’s match became an internet sensation and also cost him a yellow card. During a match in the Saudi Pro League, Ronaldo could be seen getting hold of Gustavo and dragging him to the ground.

The video of the incident has now gone viral.

Al-Nassr had a terrible run on the pitch on Tuesday as they suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of rivals Al-Hilal.

The incident came to pass during the 56th minute of the game.

The headlock, however, won’t be the only thing Ronaldo would want to forget about Tuesday’s match. In the 77th minute, he managed to score a goal, but it was ruled offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) by the barest of margins.

Just six minutes later the Portuguese won a penalty from the free kick. The ball seemed to have hit Odion Ighalo’s arm, but the VAR showed that the ball hit the back of Ighalo and then ricocheted to Moussa Marega’s arm. So, the penalty was also overturned.

To add insult to injury Ronaldo was later jeered at by Al-Hilal fans by waving Lionel Messi shirts.

For Al-Hilal, it was Ighalo, a former Manchester United striker, who scored two goals to take the host team to victory.

After the Tuesday night loss, Al-Nassr are three points behind the league leaders Al-Ittihas, who still have a game to play.

